(Updates with details from Sunday rally)
By Gabriel Debenedetti
NASHUA, New Hampshire Nov 2 Long viewed as an
ally by Wall Street, likely 2016 presidential contender Hillary
Clinton has increasingly been taking banks and big business to
task while on the campaign trail for Democrats across the
country.
Many Democratic strategists see the sharper rhetoric as an
effort to win over liberal critics, such as supporters of
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. It comes days before
Tuesday's midterm elections and as Clinton ramps up her
political activity ahead of a probable White House bid.
"Al has pushed for more and better oversight of the big
banks and risky financial activity," Clinton said in support of
Senator Al Franken in Minnesota in late October.
"There's a lot of unfinished business to make sure we don't
end up once again with big banks taking big risks and leaving
taxpayers holding the bag," she said, in the starkest example
yet of her populist turn.
This is a change of tone for the former New York senator,
who faced criticism for her Wall Street ties as recently as
September, after appearing with Goldman Sachs chief
executive Lloyd Blankfein.
Allies and analysts see it as an effort to find the balance
between populism and her familiar centrism that Clinton may need
in order to broaden her appeal in a potential 2016 Democratic
primary contest.
"What she's trying to do, really, is find her message. This
is something that she struggled with in 2008 (while losing the
Democratic nomination battle to Barack Obama), and she really
didn't have to do it as secretary of state," said Brookings
Institution campaign expert John Hudak.
"She's trying to thread the needle, to say to progressives,
'I'm your candidate,' but also say to Iowa Democrats, 'I'm your
candidate, too.'"
Clinton, who was secretary of state from 2009-2013, has not
declared her candidacy, although supporters have built a
national campaign structure to await a presumed run. She says
she will decide whether or not to run early next year and for
now she is campaigning for others, largely in states where Obama
is unpopular. Sunday's New Hampshire swing comes after Saturday
stops in Louisiana and Kentucky.
But supporters of Warren, who says she does not plan to run
for the White House, are still wary of Clinton, who ran as a
centrist in 2008. Clinton leads Warren 60 to 17 percent in an
October Reuters/Ipsos poll of Democrats in Iowa, which holds the
first contest of the presidential nominating race.
Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor who
spearheaded the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau after the 2008 financial crisis, has gained solid backing
from liberals in the party for her steady criticism of Wall
Street and big banks.
Clinton campaigned with Warren in October for Massachusetts
gubernatorial candidate Martha Coakley, praising the bank
regulation advocate for "giv(ing) it to those who deserve to get
it." That despite the fact that she is personally close with
some high-profile bankers who know her from her time
representing them in the Senate, and from her experience as
first lady during Bill Clinton's years as president.
At an energetic Sunday rally with Senator Jeanne Shaheen and
Governor Maggie Hassan in chilly Nashua, New Hampshire, Clinton
criticized the state's Republican candidates as taking "orders
from big money donors who don't know the first thing about New
Hampshire or its families."
In Minnesota, Clinton expanded on her economic priorities,
saying that before the financial crisis "a lot of us were
calling for regulating derivatives and other complex financial
products, closing the carried-interest loophole, getting control
of skyrocketing CEO pay."
It was a line that raised eyebrows given the deregulatory
policies of Bill Clinton's administration. But progressive
activists, who have criticized Hillary Clinton's practice of
giving highly-paid speeches to groups including financial firms,
welcome such statements.
"It's baby steps in the right direction after $200,000
speeches at Goldman Sachs," said Adam Green of the Progressive
Change Campaign Committee.
There are pitfalls to the appeals to liberals. Critics
pounced after Clinton told voters in Boston last month not to
"let anybody tell you that it's corporations and businesses that
create jobs."
Clinton later explained that she meant to criticize the idea
that the economy grows because of corporate tax breaks, but
Republicans across the country, including a pair of potential
Republican 2016 opponents, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, have since used the line
against her.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by John Whitesides,
Frances Kerry and Eric Walsh)