(Repeats feature with no change to headline or text)
By John Whitesides
HARLAN, Kentucky May 28 At campaign stops in
the coal-rich mountains of eastern Kentucky, Democrat Alison
Lundergan Grimes likes to say she embodies the words that
frighten her Republican Senate opponent Mitch McConnell the
most: "pro-coal Democrat."
For Grimes and other coal country Democrats, embracing that
label is more than a political convenience. It's vital for
political survival.
In one of the year's top Senate races, McConnell and his
Republican allies have poured millions into Kentucky to link
Grimes to President Barack Obama and what they call his "war on
coal," betting that voters who blame Obama for a devastating
wave of mine closures and job losses will not put a fellow
Democrat in the Senate.
Whether Grimes can convince them she is a different breed of
Democrat, one who can stand up to Obama and the party's green
lobby and fight environmental regulations, will play a big role
in her November battle with McConnell and help determine which
party controls the U.S. Senate.
The fight in Kentucky echoes an argument playing out in
Senate races in other conservative states such as Louisiana and
Alaska, where Republicans claim their Democratic opponents will
be a rubber-stamp for an Obama agenda that imposes
big-government solutions on every problem.
That argument will be in the spotlight next week, when the
administration unveils new regulations limiting carbon emissions
for existing power plants that already have the coal industry
and its political allies gearing up for battle.
"I don't agree with the president's war on coal, I think
it's wrong for Kentucky," Grimes said after a primary victory
last week that set up her election fight against McConnell, the
Senate Republican leader.
"I will fight to make sure that coal has a long-term place
in our national energy policy," she said. "I won't answer to the
president."
Obama, who lost Kentucky by 22 percentage points in the 2012
election, has not visited Kentucky to support Grimes, and
national Democratic groups so far have spent modestly on ads
targeting McConnell.
Polls show Grimes and McConnell enter the general election
campaign in a dead heat, giving Democrats hope of stealing a
seat from Republicans in a year when they are desperately trying
to hang on to their six-seat Senate majority.
During her campaign, Grimes, currently Kentucky secretary of
state, has promised to create jobs, fight for equal pay for
women and for a higher minimum wage.
But the debate over coal has become one of the most
prominent issues in Kentucky, which generates more than 90
percent of its power from coal and ranks third among states in
U.S. coal production behind Wyoming and West Virginia.
The industry has been in decline for decades as
technological improvements and low prices for coal's natural
competitor, natural gas, have undermined jobs.
The state still prides itself on its coal history and
voters in Appalachia blame the Obama administration's regulatory
rules and its alliance with environmental groups dedicated to
phasing out fossil fuels for coal's woes.
'VERY LEERY'
That puts more pressure on coal-friendly Democrats like
Grimes - along with Senate candidate Natalie Tennant and U.S.
Representative Nick Rahall, both of West Virginia, who also have
criticized Obama's coal agenda - to prove the sincerity of their
break with the national party.
"It makes someone like me very, very leery of Grimes," said
Tim Birman of Harlan, a 38-year-old single father who lost his
coal mining job years ago and now drives to construction jobs in
a nearby county.
"Obama and the Democrats have done so much to hurt the coal
industry, it makes me question how trustworthy she can be."
On a recent bus tour through eastern Kentucky's battered
coal country, Grimes repeatedly promised to fight the new
environmental regulations and help attract new businesses to the
counties hit hardest by coal's plight. She questioned how much
McConnell had done to help.
"We have lost thousands of good coal jobs on his watch, not
mine. We have seen overburdensome regulations come into effect
on his watch, not mine," she told about 50 voters at a Harlan
community center. The scariest thing to McConnell, she said, was
a "pro-coal Democrat."
Grimes said she would push for tax incentives to develop
clean coal technology and work with other pro-coal Senate
Democrats like West Virginia's Joe Manchin to develop a
comprehensive energy policy with room for coal.
McConnell, she said, has been more interested in partisan
politics during his 30 years in the Senate than in working on
behalf of coal interests.
"The people of Kentucky know who I am. They have spent
millions on these false, negative ads about me and it has not
made a difference," Grimes said on her bus after a day of
rolling up and down mountainous roads for a series of
coal-country rallies.
In response, McConnell rarely passes up the chance to utter
the phrase "war on coal" and link Grimes to Obama and Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid, whose 2008 comment that "coal
makes us sick" has made him deeply unpopular in Kentucky.
"My opponent is in this race because Barack Obama and Harry
Reid want her in this race," McConnell said after beating a Tea
Party-backed businessman in the Republican primary.
The coal industry is still celebrated proudly in Kentucky.
The most popular bumper sticker on trucks in Harlan County is
still "If You Don't Like Coal, Don't Use Electricity," but the
skeletons of abandoned mine operations and the high unemployment
rates - nearly 17 percent in Harlan in March - are a testament
to the industry's decline.
Coal mines and preparation plants in eastern Kentucky laid
off another 2,232 employees in 2013, leaving employment in the
region's coalfields at 7,332 - barely half of what it was in the
summer of 2011, a recent state government report said.
'NEVER BE LIKE IT WAS'
"I have come to accept the fact that the coal industry will
never be like it was," said George Noe, 43, who works the night
shift at one of a handful of operating mines in Harlan County,
which decades ago had more than 180 thriving coal operations.
"I would just like to hear somebody say they are going to
work with us to keep what's left of the industry, and find a way
to keep at least a few jobs down here," said Noe, who is
undecided in the Senate race.
Some leaders of the state's coal industry are wary of
Grimes, who does not have as much history with them as
McConnell.
"She hasn't been very specific about how she can help us on
coal," said Bill Bissett, president of the Kentucky Coal
Association, which does not make political endorsements.
Two independent groups backing McConnell, the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce business group and a Super PAC run by a former
adviser to President George W. Bush, already have spent more
than $2.8 million primarily on ads hitting Grimes on coal, and
the race is expected to be among the country's most costly.
Stephen Voss, a political scientist at the University of
Kentucky, said Grimes could find her candidacy "a hard sell"
with voters as long as the Senate race was dominated by the "war
on coal" debate.
"No matter what she believes and how she is going to vote,
she is still going to put that party that backs those anti-coal
policies in charge of the Senate," Voss said.
(Editing by Caren Bohan and Peter Henderson)