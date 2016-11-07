By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 A furious fight for control of
the U.S. Congress being waged alongside the White House race
between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump
ends on Tuesday with elections that will help shape the
country's policy decisions for the next two years.
At stake is Republicans' current grip on the Senate and
House of Representatives. If voters hand power to Democrats in
either chamber, 2017 will likely bring a more moderate bent to
bills that lawmakers send to the new president for signing into
law.
In order to win control of the Senate outright, Democrats
would have to score a net gain of five seats. Republicans
currently hold 54 Senate seats to 44 Democratic seats and two
independents who align themselves with Democrats.
For much of the autumn campaign, political analysts were
projecting Democrats would pick up anywhere from four to seven
Senate seats.
But Democrats worried that the FBI's disclosure in late
October it was reviewing newly discovered emails to see if they
pertained to Clinton's use of a private email server while
secretary of state might tip some competitive races toward
Republicans.
The FBI said on Sunday the agency had completed its review
of the newly found emails and found no reason to change its July
finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton
.
Democrats face a steeper challenge in the House, having to
gain 30 seats to win back the majority they last held in 2010.
Some analysts have been projecting Democrats could pick up
anywhere from five to 20 seats.
TIGHT SENATE CONTESTS
Republican control of the 100-seat Senate over the past two
years and the 435-seat House of Representatives since 2011 has
brought a sustained assault against Democratic President Barack
Obama's landmark healthcare law known as Obamacare.
House Republicans have halted progress made in the Senate in
2013 on comprehensive immigration reform and Republicans have
generally pushed for rolling back spending on domestic programs
while trying to limit environmental and financial industry
regulation.
The outcome of the presidential race is expected to have a
major impact on the outcome of the congressional campaigns. In
recent decades, the party that wins the White House has usually
fared better in congressional races too.
For most of the 2016 campaign season, the Senate races have
been center-stage, as Democrats fielded some strong challengers
to Republican incumbents.
Among them are Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, who
is giving Republican Senator Roy Blunt an unexpectedly stiff
challenge, and former environmental official Katie McGinty, who
could unseat Republican Senator Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania.
John McCain, the Vietnam War hero and 2008 Republican
presidential nominee who has served in the Senate for 30 years
appears headed to re-election in a race that has been unusually
competitive for him.
A possible 50-50 tie following Tuesday's elections would
mean that the next vice president would cast the tiebreaking
vote and determine which party controls the Senate.
The Senate that will be sworn in on Jan. 3, whether it is
held by Republicans or Democrats, will face a weighty decision
early on - voting on a U.S. Supreme Court justice to replace the
conservative Justice Antonin Scalia who died last February.
Since that time, Senate Republicans have refused to consider
Obama's nomination of federal judge Merrick Garland, arguing the
next president should pick a nominee for Senate review.
Other issues confronting Congress next year include the need
to raise U.S. borrowing authority, something some conservative
Republicans oppose without substantial budget cuts, and possible
approval of free-trade deals with Pacific Rim countries and
Europe if negotiations on the latter conclude successfully.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Peter Cooney)