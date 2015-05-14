(Repeats with no changes to text, headline)
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK May 14 Presidential candidate Ted
Cruz, a Tea Party favorite and leading figure in the 2013
government shutdown that rattled investors, isn't the kind of
politician who usually wins a lot of friends among Wall Street
campaign donors.
The freshman Republican senator from Texas has none of the
moderate tendencies that financiers often prefer in presidential
candidates. Cruz relishes his image as an anti-establishment
figure and boasts of his aversion to compromise. He has vowed to
abolish the Internal Revenue Service and repeal President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare plan, commonly known as Obamacare.
Despite the uncompromising rhetoric, Cruz is winning praise
from some potential Wall Street donors, including bankers and
hedge fund managers, who told Reuters there is more to him than
the conservative firebrand of the campaign trail. He has been
courting financiers in their homes in New York and Greenwich,
Connecticut, they said.
But the praise does not appear to be translating into cash
donations - at least so far. Some potential donors on Wall
Street said they had doubts about whether Cruz can win the 2016
election, when he would likely face off against Hillary Clinton.
A spokesman for Cruz said his campaign was happy with its
initial fundraising effort and believed that the senator
appealed to a wide range of people.
Financiers who have met with Cruz said he demonstrated a
firm grasp of specific policy issues and was able to discuss
them at length and offer specific ideas of his own, without
dodging tough questions or resorting to rhetorical flourishes.
This is one reason why he is seen as a stronger candidate
than some other favorites of the small government Tea Party
movement such as Michele Bachmann, who ran a failed bid for
president in 2012.
"He's probably the smartest person running," said Thomas
Peterffy, the billionaire founder of Interactive Brokers. "Even
though personally I do not believe that abortion is something
that should be prohibited and I do not believe we should not
care about the environment, nevertheless I think Ted has the
qualities - he definitely has a shot."
Cruz has said state governments should be able to set their
own limits on abortions and that he does not see evidence that
global warming is occurring.
CRUZ SURPRISES POTENTIAL DONORS
Peterffy, who spent $8 million on TV ads in 2012 urging
Americans to vote Obama out of office or face creeping
socialism, said he had not yet made up his mind about which
Republican to support in the 2016 race. He said his decision is
going to be based on whom he deems electable. But he added that
he expected either Ted Cruz or Florida Senator Marco Rubio to
become president "within the next 20 years."
One Boston-based lawyer who advises clients, "mostly
multi-millionaires and just one billionaire," on political
donations, said each one of his clients had met with Cruz and
half of them had come away praising the senator as smart and
compelling in a one-on-one setting.
Based on Cruz's reputation as a right-wing flame-thrower,
the lawyer, who did not want to be identified by name, said he
had not expected any of his clients to like the candidate. "I'm
surprised about the half that came away impressed," he said.
But his clients are not alone. Others who have met Cruz in
private settings say he comes across as a brainy politician
whose most hardline statements seem like popularity-seeking
varnish that will eventually be scraped away.
"When I saw him he was completely sober - he was having
serious policy discussions," said one hedge fund CFO, who
declined to be named. He said he was not normally inclined to
get involved in politics and had to be dragged to a house party
in Greenwich at which Cruz had appeared alongside John Boehner,
the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"He's a real person. He's smart, he knows issues - that's
just not true of a lot of politicians," the CFO said.
TRANSLATING PRAISE INTO CASH
It's not yet clear though whether Cruz can translate the
receptiveness of a powerful community outside of his base of
conservative activists into more financial support.
Robert Mercer, the billionaire founder of the hedge fund
Renaissance Technologies, last month contributed a large portion
of the $31 million donated in one week to a consortium of
pro-Cruz political action committees called Keep the Promise.
But other mega-donors who have met with Cruz and said they
liked him, including the billionaire casino magnate Sheldon
Adelson, have held off donating to him over concerns about his
electability. Strong showings in the early primary states of New
Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina will be key to winning more
donors, strategists say.
New Hampshire strategist Dave Carney pointed to Cruz's
strength in a series of straw polls in South Carolina - in April
he won in four important counties - as evidence that his
campaign has legs. To win in New Hampshire Cruz needs to focus
on meeting voters in person and will have to win over moderate
and independent voters in addition to conservative activists.
"He has abilities as a retail politician to listen and be
sincere and authentic," Carney said, adding that while Cruz "may
use different language," his message has to remain consistent to
be taken seriously.
Cruz has establishment credentials that set him apart from
other populist Republicans such as Mike Huckabee, who won the
Iowa caucus in 2008 but lost the party presidential nomination
to Senator John McCain, and Bachmann, who won a straw poll vote
in the early voting state of Iowa in 2011 only to see her
presidential campaign later lose momentum.
Cruz, a former official in President George W. Bush's
administration, holds degrees from Princeton University and
Harvard Law School. His wife, who worked in the Bush White
House, has taken unpaid leave from Goldman Sachs in Houston,
where she is a managing director overseeing a wealth management
unit.
Some investors said his braininess and establishment
credentials won't be enough for Cruz unless he pulls back from
some of his more hardline positions.
"Ted Cruz has been to my house with his wife," said Andy
Sabin, a metals trader and refinery owner in Easthampton, New
York who gives not only to political causes but to environmental
conservation efforts as well.
"I said, 'some time in the next four or five cycles you will
be president but you've got to come to the center.'"
Sabin is leaning toward supporting former Florida Governor
Jeb Bush, who has positioned himself as a moderate able to
appeal to a cross section of Republican voters.
T. Boone Pickens, the Texan hedge fund tycoon, called Cruz
"a serious guy" in an interview with Reuters. But he too, was
throwing his support behind Bush, he said on the sidelines of
the Skybridge Alternatives Conference, known as SALT, in Texas.
Anthony Scaramucci, who organized the hedge fund conference
and is founder of the hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, said he
didn't think Cruz had quite broken through to Wall Street.
"Ted is super smart and touches a nerve in the heartland
where people are unhappy with the way things are going,"
Scaramucci said. "But it will be very difficult for him to
garner establishment money."
(Reporting By Emily Flitter in New York; Additional reporting
by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Las Vegas, editing by Ross Colvin)