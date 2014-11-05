(Repeats with no changes to text, headline)
By Andrea Shalal and David Alexander
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Senator John McCain's voice
just got a whole lot louder.
One of President Barack Obama's noisiest detractors, McCain
is expected to take the helm of the powerful Armed Services
Committee in the new Republican-controlled U.S. Senate when the
U.S. Congress convenes in January.
The Arizona senator, a critic of the $399 billion Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet program, is likely to push
for tougher congressional scrutiny of costly U.S. weapons
programs, defense analysts say.
He has in the past launched investigations into waste in the
U.S. defense industry and shaped legislation to end cost
overruns on major arms programs as a senior member of the Senate
committee.
McCain, a former Navy pilot and Vietnam War prisoner who
lost to Obama in the 2008 election, has also criticized the
administration on everything from fighting Islamic State
militants to arming moderate Syrian rebels, while seeking a
tougher U.S. response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. As
committee chairman he could summon Pentagon officials to public
hearings to explain their strategy on Syria.
He has challenged the U.S. Air Force to end a monopoly
rocket launch program with Lockheed and Boeing Co, the
Pentagon's top two suppliers, and is pushing for development of
a new U.S. rocket engine to end reliance on Russian-built
engines that power one of the firm's rockets.
In his new position, McCain would oversee policy legislation
that underpins the Pentagon's budget, although the House and
Senate appropriations committees oversee the Pentagon's actual
finances.
He would play a major role in writing the annual defense
authorization bill. It sets policies on everything from defense
spending and new weapons to military base closures and the
elimination of specific weapons programs. The committee does not
control how much money the Pentagon gets, but because it sets
policies, it can control how the money is spent.
"I wouldn't forecast any huge shifts right away," said one
defense industry executive, speaking on condition of anonymity,
noting that McCain had worked closely for years on acquisition
reform and weapons oversight with Carl Levin, the Michigan
Democrat who now heads the committee.
The executive said companies and defense officials were
bracing for more requests for information, briefings and
hearings from a McCain-led panel.
U.S. weapons makers are wary of what they see as McCain's
propensity to exaggerate problems when they occur, and worry
that he does not understand their need as publicly traded
companies to generate profits for shareholders.
But, McCain also offers them a ray of hope. He wants to ease
automatic across-the-board cuts in military spending that are
squeezing defense industry revenues.
McCain's office did not respond to requests for comment.
"LIGHTNING ROD PROGRAMS"
If McCain becomes chairman, he is expected to focus
oversight on weapons programs that failed to meet their targets
for cost and delivery schedules, said Brett Lambert, a former
senior Pentagon official and industry consultant.
In recent hearings, McCain has singled out the Navy's $34
billion Littoral Combat Ship program. On April 9, he said poor
planning had led to a new class of ships that could not survive
in combat, cost far more than expected and provide less
capability than earlier warships. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus has
defended the program.
Congressional aides and industry executives said the F-35,
the Pentagon's biggest arms program, had made progress after
years of cost overruns and technical setbacks, but McCain has
vowed to keep close tabs on it given its importance.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35
program, told reporters last week that McCain was "very, very
discerning and critical" in his oversight of taxpayer dollars
and acknowledged the program could face increased scrutiny.
"I would imagine that I'm going to see Senator McCain more
than I have been," he said, when asked how a
Republican-controlled Senate might affect the program.
McCain is also likely to scrutinize a new presidential
helicopter program under way by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, and the Navy's stalled plan to
develop an unmanned carrier-based drone, a program that is
expected to draw bids from Lockheed, Boeing, Northrop Grumman
Corp and privately held General Atomics, said Jim
McAleese, a Virginia-based defense consultant.
McCain's dogged questioning of a 2001 Air Force deal to
lease, not buy, 100 Boeing 767 aircraft as refueling tankers
triggered a federal investigation and uncovered serious ethics
violations by senior Air Force and Boeing officials, two of whom
served prison terms.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle. Editing by Jason
Szep and Ross Colvin)