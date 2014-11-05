(Adds Connecticut Governor claiming victory)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Nov 4 Republicans governors triumphed
in key races on Tuesday in the political heavyweight states of
Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin, joining the partisan tide that
gave Republicans control of the U.S. Senate.
In races shaped by voters' worries about the uneven economic
recovery, Republicans won the governor's posts in the Democratic
strongholds of Massachusetts, Maryland and President Barack
Obama's home state of Illinois, according to projections.
The big state wins for Republican incumbents and newcomers
among the 36 governors' races bolstered an already very good
night for Republicans who won back control of the Senate.
"It was a Republican sweep tonight," said Dianne Bystrom,
director of Iowa State University's Carrie Chapman Catt Center
for Women and Politics. "I think it's tied to people feeling the
country is moving in the wrong direction and on the wrong
track."
Polls showed the top issue in voters' minds was the
uncertain prospects for the economy, and Americans tend to trust
the Republican Party more than the Democratic Party with fixing
the economy, she said.
In Illinois, a state suffering from a public pension crisis
and the nation's lowest credit rating, Republican businessman
Bruce Rauner ousted Democratic Governor Pat Quinn.
Obama, former President Bill Clinton and other big-name
Democrats stumped for Quinn, but he was weakened by state budget
woes.
"We have a pension problem that is threatening to devalue
every asset in the state. It's not a small issue," said Rauner
supporter Brian Timpone of River Forest, a Chicago suburb.
In Wisconsin, Republican Governor Scott Walker, a
conservative Tea Party favorite considered to have presidential
aspirations, defeated Democrat Mary Burke, Reuters/Ipsos
projected. He survived a recall election in 2012, beating back a
labor-supported effort to oust him from the governor's office.
In Florida, one of the most important swing states in the
nation, Republican Governor Rick Scott was the projected winner
over Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned
Democrat. The contest featured months of mud-slinging and attack
ads on both sides.
Party control of governorships is seen as critical in the
2016 White House contest, when candidates use governors to help
build state-by-state support toward a possible nomination. Going
into Tuesday, Republicans occupied the governor's mansions in 29
of the 50 states.
BROWNBACK FIGHTS BACK
Incumbents fared better than predicted after polls showed
about 10 governors battling to save their jobs.
"Americans are famous for wanting to throw the bums out and
then they want to throw everybody else's bums out and they keep
their own bum," said Bystrom.
Michigan's Republican Governor Rick Snyder prevailed over a
Democratic political insider, former U.S. Representative Mark
Schauer, after state finances improved under Snyder's watch and
the bankrupt city of Detroit edged closer to getting back on
course.
In his acceptance speech, Snyder said his administration had
not sought a quick fix for Michigan's economic troubles.
"We realized that we could not just fix Michigan," Snyder
said. "We realized it was time to reinvent Michigan.
"Now when you talk to that young person, you'll hear, 'I'm
moving to Detroit,'" he added.
In Pennsylvania, however, Republican Governor Tom Corbett
lost to Democrat Tom Wolf, making him the first incumbent
governor in his state's modern history to fail to win a second
term.
In his concession speech in Pittsburgh, Corbett said he had
made tough choices as governor, knowing they would be unpopular.
"I said I might be a one-term governor, and I am. And I am
proud," Corbett said.
Among other Democratic victories were Rhode Island, where
state treasurer Gina Raimondo will be the state's first female
governor. Raimondo helped the state reach a critical 2011 deal
to curtail spending on pensions, which lost her some union
support.
In Connecticut, Democratic incumbent Dannel Malloy claimed
victory over Republican businessman and former U.S. Ambassador
to Ireland Tom Foley in a close race, though all the votes had
not been counted.
"We don't have the final numbers, but we know what the big
numbers are, and we are going to win this thing," Malloy told
cheering supporters.
Kansas Republican Governor Sam Brownback won re-election by
beating Democrat Paul Davis in the historically Republican state
despite a bruising campaign that focused on the fiscal problems
that followed Brownback's tax cuts.
Republican Charlie Baker, the former chief executive of a
New England health insurer, won the Massachusetts governor's
race, beating Democrat Martha Coakley, in the contest to replace
Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat who is retiring.
Democrats fell far short as expected in the state of Texas,
where Republican Greg Abbott, the state's attorney general,
defeated his Democratic opponent, state Senator Wendy Davis, who
had become a party icon for a 10-hour filibuster against
abortion restrictions.
