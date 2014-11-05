By Kevin Drawbaugh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Staffers at the National
Association of Manufacturers traded high-fives inside the
group's election war room Tuesday night, as pro-business
lobbying groups enthusiastically greeted Republicans' victory in
retaking control of the Senate.
With the Republicans' victory, business lobbyists see a
golden opportunity to advance their clients' interests on issues
ranging from taxes and trade to banking and energy.
Resurgent Republicans, who solidified their House of
Representative majority as well as seizing control of the
Senate, are expected to advance a broad range of pro-business
goals and priorities with new vigor.
How much actual change results is an open question, with
Democratic President Barack Obama able to veto laws passed by
Congress, but lobbyists were upbeat on Wednesday.
"We were sending out, as regularly as we could, updates to
our members about races that were interesting and the buzz,"
said Aric Newhouse, senior vice president of policy and
government relations for the 119-year-old National Association
of Manufacturers.
"We're at the point now where, it's the morning after and
our focus is on, What does this mean and how does this turn into
problems being solved?" Newhouse said.
Elections such as Tuesday's mark out the playing field for
lobbyists for the next two years, presenting new opportunities
to advance clients' interests as political leadership changes.
There are thousands of registered lobbyists in Washington -
about 22 for every member of Congress - and they earn more than
$2 billion a year from businesses, unions and many other groups.
On Wednesday, many of the business lobbyists were sizing up
which key Congressional committees would now be chaired by
Republicans.
"One of the things we were spending time on this morning was
who the projected committee chairs will be in the Senate and how
those match-ups are going to work out," said John Engler, a
former Michigan governor and president of the Business
Roundtable, an association of chief executives of leading U.S.
companies.
In the Senate, control of the tax-writing Finance Committee
will shift to Republican Orrin Hatch from Democrat Ron Wyden,
for instance.
"I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work and I hope
the president and his Democrat allies in Congress will join us,"
Hatch said in a statement, listing priorities such as tax
reform, approval of the Keystone pipeline, and new trade pacts.
Business interests want Congress to renew and extend 55
temporary tax laws that expired at the end of 2013, including a
widely used credit for business research and development costs.
A comprehensive overhaul of the loophole-riddled U.S. tax
code has not been accomplished by Congress for 28 years, but it
is a favorite talking point for both lobbyists and lawmakers.
"We see only a 15 percent chance that comprehensive tax
reform is passed under Obama with a GOP Senate," Guggenheim
Securities policy analyst Chris Krueger said in a research note.
Still, some analysts said, a narrower, business-only tax
reform might be possible, depending on how Obama and Republicans
get along and how willing both are to compromise.
"We can surely find ways to work together. ... I look
forward to Republicans putting forward their governing agenda,"
Obama said at a press conference on Wednesday, listing taxes,
infrastructure investment and export promotion among potential
areas of common ground.
On another front, control of the Senate Banking Committee
will shift to Republican Richard Shelby, making financial
lobbyists more hopeful about their efforts to curb the power of
the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
A watchdog set up after the 2007-2009 financial crisis to
police consumer lenders, the bureau is often a target for bank
and Republican attacks, while Obama has stood firm in its
defense.
In addition, a tax imposed on the medical devices industry
as part of Obama's Affordable Care Act may be vulnerable to
rollback, said Mary Grealy, president of the Healthcare
Leadership Council, which represents chief executives of
hospitals, insurers and drug and device manufacturers.
"What we keep hearing out of these elections is a message to
end gridlock," Grealy said. "We have a window, probably before
the presidential campaigns begin, where we'll have parties
reaching out and trying to get things done."
