By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Oil and gas interests are
pouring money into a tight U.S. Senate race in Louisiana, giving
twice as much to the Senate campaign of incumbent Democrat Mary
Landrieu than her Republican challenger even though the industry
backs the Republican push to regain control of the Senate.
Landrieu, chairwoman of the Senate Energy Committee, is
struggling to fend off Republican Representative Bill Cassidy
and Tea Party favorite Rob Maness on Nov. 4 in one of a handful
of races that could determine which party holds a Senate
majority.
As much as the industry wants to see Republicans wrest
control of the Senate, it has a bigger fish to fry in the
Louisiana race. Oil and gas interests want Landrieu to retain
leadership of the energy panel and prevent another Democrat,
Maria Cantwell, who backs an environmentalist agenda, from
taking over the committee.
Landrieu is a key ally the industry will support even if it
costs Republicans the Senate, industry leaders said.
"I'm a strong Republican and there is no one I would rather
have in that Senate seat than Senator Landrieu, regardless of
party affiliation," said James Noe, an executive at Hercules
Offshore, a provider of contract drilling and liftboat services.
"You won't see a Republican that is as energetic and
forceful and persuasive defending our industry," he added.
The race looks tough for Landrieu - polls show she has a
narrow lead over Cassidy, with Maness a distant third. If
neither candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, as many
pollsters predict, it will trigger a two-way runoff in early
December. In that scenario, polls show Cassidy winning by a
comfortable margin.
Landrieu has received more oil and gas money than any other
Senate candidate this cycle except Republican Senator John
Cornyn of Texas, the country's top oil-producing state,
according to Federal Election Commission filings analyzed by the
Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan Washington
research group.
Individuals employed by oil and gas companies and industry
political action committees had given about $791,000 to Landrieu
and $373,000 to Cassidy as of early September.
Overall, the oil and gas industry has donated more than
$36.5 million so far this cycle. More than $22 million went to
individual congressional candidates, with more than $19 million,
or 86 percent, going to Republicans and just over $3 million, or
14 percent, to Democrats.
Employees and committees related to Exxon Mobil, for
example, have given $52,750 to Cornyn over the past two years
and $45,900 to Landrieu. Only two other Democrats are among the
20 lawmakers who received the most Exxon-affiliated support:
Senator Mark Pryor of Arkansas because of his pro-energy
positions on issues like the Keystone XL pipeline, and
Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland because of his leadership
position in the U.S. House.
All of those figures are based on the center's data and
reflect FEC filings available as of mid September. Spending will
likely increase in the final days and weeks before Nov. 4.
Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association President
Chris John, a former Democratic U.S. congressman, said Landrieu
has pushed for key industry priorities. She also works well with
the top Republican on the energy panel, Alaska Senator Lisa
Murkowski, meaning both leadership positions are held by
industry allies so long as Landrieu keeps her seat.
"We're hedging bets, but she's deserving of that support,"
John said.
If Democrats keep their Senate majority but Landrieu loses
her seat, the energy gavel would likely go to Washington state's
Cantwell, who favors alternative energy policies. If Republicans
win a majority, Murkowski is expected to lead the committee,
with Cantwell as its top Democrat.
"That's not good for us as an industry," John said.
Hercules Offshore's Noe said he called Landrieu's office in
April 2010, after President Barack Obama suspended new offshore
drilling in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the
Gulf of Mexico. Within a week, Landrieu had set up a meeting
between Noe and U.S. Department of Interior officials.
"Not only did she demand the meeting take place, she left
her office in the Senate and went to the Interior Department,"
Noe said.
Landrieu also held up confirmation of Obama's then pick for
budget director, Jack Lew, until the administration lifted its
moratorium on deepwater oil drilling. The administration did so
in October 2010 and began issuing permits the next month.
Landrieu acquiesced and Lew was confirmed on Nov. 18.
"She's a bulldog for the energy industry," Noe said.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by John Whitesides and
Ross Colvin)