NEW YORK Oct 28 Investors stung by plunging oil
prices and energy stocks may find relief right around the
corner: A Republican-led U.S. Senate could well jump-start
energy-friendly policies that would shore up the beaten-down
sector.
Political oddsmakers say Republicans should win the Senate
in next week's mid-term elections. Although major reforms on big
issues like taxes or immigration are thought unlikely, GOP
control of Congress could see laws advanced in a handful of
areas, with energy topping the list.
A U.S. oil and gas investment boom has brought growth in
employment and production in recent years, both in hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, and horizontal drilling.
U.S. oil futures on Monday dipped below $80 a barrel for the
first time in 28 months, and investors are worried about a
supply glut now that U.S. oil production exceeds that of any
other country, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Now, those with a stake in the sector hope a Republican
Senate takeover will lead to reform of export laws, speed up
approval of oil and gas pipelines, and motivate the Obama
Administration to pursue broad trade agreements that could also
increase energy exports.
"The oil and gas industry is enjoying what I call a halo
effect, when America becomes the No. 1 producer of oil and it is
contributing to an economy that's kind of slack. You talk less
about raising taxes on oil and gas," said Jim Lucier, managing
director and head of the energy practice at Capital Alpha
Partners in Washington.
"Sooner or later we need to reach a decision on exports.
That's where investors are focused more than anywhere else," he
said, referring to a push by producers to lift the U.S. ban on
exports of crude.
For financial markets, energy eclipses other issues that may
also find traction under Republicans, including a potential
repeal of the medical-device tax that is part of the Affordable
Care Act, which could be a positive for the healthcare
technology sector, or slowed adoption of online gaming, which
could boost casino stocks.
EXPORT AUTHORITY POSSIBLE
Obama's past willingness to consider crude-oil exports and
the potential for approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline that will
carry heavy oil-sands crude from Canada's Alberta province to
Nebraska could be a boost to the worst performing U.S. sector in
2014. The S&P Energy Index is down 5.6 percent year to
date.
Export approval would "put a floor under the price of oil -
once we say it can be exported you've created a market for it,"
said Da5niel Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas
Research Partners in Washington.
Oil production from North Dakota's Bakken formation, the
heart of the shale oil boom, neared 1.1 million barrels a day as
of August, compared with about 380,000 bpd three years earlier,
according to state data.
Stocks of the biggest shale players have dropped recently as
oil prices have dropped. Continental Resources, one of
the largest Bakken producers, has fallen 28 percent in the last
three months. Whiting Petroleum Corp is down 35 percent,
and Oasis Petroleum Inc has lost 48 percent.
Oil and gas companies have been heavy supporters of
Republicans in this cycle, contributing more than $37 million so
far to mid-term races, with 87 percent going to Republicans,
according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks
campaign donations.
Lucier of Capital Alpha said the "technocratic elite in DC
is more or less completely on board with exports," but said the
public has been less receptive.
Fear that gasoline prices at the pump, which have recently
declined to near $3 a gallon for the first time since 2010,
would spike, drives some of the opposition. Some investors are
skeptical that crude exports will be quick to materialize.
According to Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges
Capital Management in Dallas, who holds Continental and Oasis,
shale company stocks are signaling that "their production may
not be as strong going forward."
Bradshaw said he did not expect crude exports will happen in
the near term, which should hurt shares of U.S. energy
producers. "If you look at them, they're all down 30-40 pct
since their highs in June," he said.
OIL GLUT
Lucier said increased access to world markets would be a
boon for U.S. energy companies, adding that the capital
intensity of fracking could mean that without firmer oil prices
production may be cut, which would affect jobs.
"An oil glut in the U.S. and price of oil dropping
precipitously is a big risk," he said. "Stock prices not only
reflect the potential upside, but the risk of downside of that
event, where we don't have access to the market, an oil glut
materializes and everyone gets hurt."
On a more local level, Pennsylvania's incumbent Republican
governor Tom Corbett is in danger of losing to Democratic
opponent Tom Wolf, who has proposed a fracking excise tax in the
state, similar to one in West Virginia.
Should such a measure pass, it may affect operators such as
Range Resources Corp and Chesapeake Energy,
ranked first and second in wells in Pennsylvania. Range
Resources' political action committee has donated $16,000 to
Corbett and none to Wolf.
Even with Pennsylvania, however, Lucier points out that "as
time goes on, we're really seeing a much more benign outlook for
fracking."
A backlash against a proposed fracking-restriction
initiative in Colorado threatened the re-election hopes of
Governor John Hinkenlooper and Senator Mark Udall, both
Democrats, and was jettisoned entirely.
"They pulled it because the pro-fracking turnout was so high
it was putting Governor Hinkenlooper and Senator Udall in
trouble," said Lucier.
Pulling the initiative may not help - polls show both
incumbents are facing tight races.
