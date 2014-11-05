(Updates with rise in U.S. futures)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Nov 5 The Republican takeover of the
U.S. Senate on Tuesday could lead to new legislative measures
that directly affect the energy sector and other slices of the
equities market.
Republican Senate candidates picked up formerly Democratic
seats in Iowa, North Carolina, Montana, Colorado, West Virginia,
South Dakota and Arkansas, more than the six gains needed for a
majority in that chamber.
With Republican control of both houses of Congress and a
Democrat in the White House, political analysts expect more of
the gridlock that has characterized most of the six years of
President Barack Obama's tenure.
"There aren't too many surprises here, and I don't think
markets will react negatively or positively on this," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The initial reaction on Wall Street was positive, with U.S.
stock index futures pointing gains of about 0.4 percent on the
day.
The rise in futures comes on relief that the results were
clear, with the Senate majority party not in doubt. Investors
had been concerned that some close races would be forced into
run-offs, an outcome that could have delayed knowing who would
control Congress's upper chamber for weeks.
Investors with a stake in the energy sector, the sole
industry group in the S&P 500 with negative year-to-date
returns, hope Republican control of the Senate will speed up
approval of oil and gas pipelines, reform crude and natural gas
export laws, and motivate the Obama administration to include
those energy exports in new, or broader, trade agreements.
Many voters are giddy about gasoline prices under $3 a
gallon, but still no party wants to be in charge of lifting an
oil export ban that could result in gasoline prices rising
again. So politicians have room to maneuver around the issue,
opening the possibility for a spike in volatility in that
sector.
It is also possible that an emboldened Republican Party will
attempt to force budget cuts and consider another battle over
the debt ceiling in 2015, which could sap market confidence.
Equity markets have been damaged in the recent past by such
battles - most notably in 2011, when a budget fight led to the
first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
"Republicans who want to make a run for control of the
executive branch in 2016 will likely strike a tone of
compromise," said Jacobsen, but "those on the fringe will likely
look to turn the showdown into a shutdown."
Other issues that may also find traction under Republicans
include a potential repeal of the medical-device tax that is
part of the Affordable Care Act, which could be a positive for
the healthcare technology sector. Republicans could also try to
slow adoption of online gaming, which could boost casino stocks.
History shows a bullish bias in stocks after midterm
elections. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has posted a median return of
7 percent in the 90 days after a midterm, with returns positive
86 percent of the time, according to Barclays.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Toby Chopra)