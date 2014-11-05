(Updates with market reaction to election)
By Rodrigo Campos and Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Nov 5 While the Republican Party won't
assume its Senate majority until January, U.S. stock investors
are already betting the new congressional makeup could lead to
faster action on pipelines and trade agreements, sending energy
shares higher on Wednesday.
Wall Street rose broadly in its first session after midterm
elections, but energy and medical device companies - two sectors
that could see a more direct impact from legislative measures -
had outsized moves.
Part of the broader market's move came on relief that the
Senate majority party was not in doubt; investors had been
concerned some close races would be forced into run-offs, an
outcome that could have delayed knowing who would control
Congress's upper chamber for weeks.
"It had looked like some of the races would be very close
and that we might not know who controlled the Senate, but in the
end, the results were pretty decisive," said John Carey,
portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in Boston.
"That's good news for the industries that had been subject to
regulatory issues."
The S&P Energy sector rose 1.5 percent on hopes
Republican control of the Senate will lead to reforms in crude
and natural gas export laws, as well as motivate the Obama
administration to include those energy exports in new, or
broader, trade agreements.
TransCanada Corp had one of the biggest
election-related bounces, jumping 2.4 percent to $49.51 on the
New York Stock Exchange. The Canadian company's Keystone XL
pipeline project may find easier approval with a Republican-led
Senate.
The jump in energy was partially fueled by its recent
weakness. The group is the sole industry group in the S&P 500
with negative year-to-date returns, pressured by a massive drop
in the price of crude oil.
Other issues that may also find traction under Republicans
include a potential repeal of the medical-device tax that is
part of the Affordable Care Act, which could benefit the
healthcare technology sector. Medical device maker Stryker
rose 0.3 percent to $87.91, roughly in line with the
broader market, while Medtronic Inc added 1.3 percent to
$68.87.
On the downside, casino stocks were sharply weaker. MGM
Resorts sank 3.8 percent to $21.48, while Las Vegas
Sands was off 2.7 percent at $58.07. Some had speculated
that Republicans could try to slow adoption of online gaming,
which was seen as boosting the group.
Beyond that, with Republicans controlling both houses of
Congress and a Democrat in the White House, political analysts
expect more of the gridlock that has characterized most of the
six years of President Barack Obama's tenure.
Republicans also strengthened their grip on the U.S. House
of Representatives and when the new Congress takes over in
January, Republicans will be in charge of both chambers for the
first time since elections in 2006.
While the Republicans don't have a large enough majority in
either the House of Senate to override a filibuster or veto, it
is possible an emboldened party will attempt to force budget
cuts and consider another battle over the debt ceiling in 2015.
Such actions could sap market confidence, as occurred in
recent such battles, most notably in 2011, when a budget fight
led to the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
"Republicans who want to make a run for control of the
executive branch in 2016 will likely strike a tone of
compromise," said Jacobsen, but "those on the fringe will likely
look to turn the showdown into a shutdown."
History shows a bullish bias in stocks after midterm
elections. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has posted a median return of
7 percent in the 90 days after a midterm, with returns positive
86 percent of the time, according to Barclays.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Toby Chopra and Alan Crosby)