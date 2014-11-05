Nov 5 U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is expected to become the Senate majority leader in January when Republicans take control of the chamber, on Wednesday ruled out government shutdowns or any default on the national debt on his watch.

"We're not going to be shutting down the government or defaulting on the national debt," McConnell said in his first news conference since winning re-election on Tuesday. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)