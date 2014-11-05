(Adds details on debt limit, other Republican initiatives)
Nov 5 U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is
expected to become the Senate majority leader in January when
Republicans take control of the chamber, on Wednesday ruled out
government shutdowns or any default on the national debt on his
watch.
Republicans scored major gains in congressional elections on
Tuesday and will have majorities in both houses when the new
Congress takes office early in the new year.
"We're not going to be shutting down the government or
defaulting on the national debt," McConnell said in his first
news conference since winning re-election on Tuesday.
Current government borrowing authority, which expires at the
end of March, could be extended through this summer if the
Treasury Department employs some "extraordinary" measures.
The debt is now hovering near $18 trillion and Congress will
have to vote to extend borrowing authority sometime, maybe in
late summer, before Treasury runs out of tools to borrow.
Failing to do so would risk a default.
Asked whether he would insist on more deficit-reduction
before going along with raising the debt ceiling, McConnell
noted that when the House of Representatives and Senate write
their fiscal 2016 budget blueprints, there could be a
"mechanism" for addressing this issue.
Before the press conference, Senator John Thune, a member of
McConnell's Republican leadership team, told Reuters that the
administration's request next year to raise the debt limit
"presents an opportunity to do some meaningful things ... in
terms of addressing the debt."
He said it could come in the form of savings in major
federal benefits programs and changes to the tax code. But he
did not provide specifics.
On other issues, McConnell said he would seek passage of
bills to construct the Keystone oil pipeline that would run from
Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which Obama so far has
refused to be permitted.
He said Republicans were "anxious" to consider international
trade agreements if Obama submits them and that he will
challenge Obama initiatives, such as regulations reducing
coal-fired power plant emissions.
"We will use the power of the purse to try to push back
against this over-active bureaucracy," McConnell said,
specifically mentioning Obama's "war on coal" that is aimed at
controlling fossil fuel emissions linked to global climate
change.
As expected, McConnell also warned that he will move
legislation to repeal parts of Obama's landmark healthcare law.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Jim Loney)