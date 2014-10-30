By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. voters' readiness to face
tough issues such as pension reform rather than simply kick the
can further down the road will be put to the test next week as
two-thirds of state governor posts go up for election.
A handful of the Nov. 4 races such as the dead heat in
Illinois, possibly the most fiscally dysfunctional state, shape
up as de facto referendums on reform and their results could
make municipal bond investors alter their bets.
"People are not so much voting for governor in some of these
states but how they want the pensions addressed," said Craig
Brandon, Co-Director of Municipal Investments at Eaton Vance in
Boston.
Investors want to see the states tackling chronic
underfunding of pension plans that over-promised and failed to
deliver in the wake of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Out of 36 races scheduled alongside mid-term congressional
elections investors will focus on those that involved big
issuers and could change the state's budget fortunes.
Over the past two decades, California, New York, Texas,
Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ohio
and Michigan - and public entities in those states - have been
the top issuers in the $3.7 trillion municipal debt market,
according to Thomson Reuters data. All but New Jersey are
holding governor elections next week.
The estimated funding shortfall for current and future
payouts of top 25 U.S. public defined benefit pension plans has
tripled to at least $2 trillion in less than a decade, Moody's
ratings agency said last month.
"If you've got pension fund costs going up at an
astronomical rate and revenues going up at a much more reduced
rate - you can't get blood from a stone," said John Mousseau,
director of fixed income at Florida-based Cumberland Advisors.
"Everyone's got to share in the solution."
TAX DILEMMAS
Raising taxes is one such solution and whether the states
follow that route could be a deciding factor in some races.
In Illinois, which has the most underfunded retirement
system among U.S. states with a $100 billion uncovered pension
liability, incumbent Democratic governor Pat Quinn wants to turn
a temporary income tax rise enacted in 2011 into a permanent
one.
His Republican opponent Bruce Rauner wants to phase it out
and suggests savings instead, such as ending the practice of
ramping up state employees' pay before they retire to boost
their pensions.
"The permanence of that tax increase would make it a better
credit," said Peter Hayes, Head of BlackRock's Municipal Bonds
Group, which holds a variety of Illinois-based debt. Hays said
that could potentially make the group notch up its exposure to
the state's debt.
Some investors also see merits in Rauner's proposals.
"I would think that Rauner offers some long term hope for
altering the business-as-usual approach," said Chicago-based
John Miller, co-head of fixed income at Nuveen, which has around
$530 million in Illinois State general obligation bonds.
The election looks set to come down to the wire with a
Chicago Tribune Oct. 23 poll showing Rauner with 45 percent
support and Quinn had 43 percent.
While tax hikes are inherently unpopular, cutting costs is
also difficult with several such efforts challenged in courts.
In Kansas, governor Sam Brownback chose to do the polar
opposite and slash taxes hoping to spur the economy.
The state is a minor player in the municipal debt market,
but the race there is interesting because it shows how doing
what is seemingly popular is not a sure winner either.
The tax cuts triggered a Standard & Poor's credit downgrade
in August and polls in local media show Brownback trailing rival
Democrat Paul Davis who promises to end the incumbent's
"experiment."
Bond investors will also watch races Pennsylvania and Rhode
Island.
Rhode Island candidate Gina Raimondo, the Democrat state
Treasurer and a former venture capitalist, led some of the
nation's most far-reaching pension reforms in 2011 that drew
lawsuits from public sector unions over benefit cuts.
Cumberland's Mousseau said extending retirement ages and
raising workers' contributions were hardly "anything magical" -
but showed leadership and he would view the state's bonds more
favorably if Raimondo were to get elected.
Eaton Vance's Brandon also said he would be watching Rhode
Island race.
"Labor does not like her, but I think the average person on
the street who doesn't have a state pension likes what she
says."
In Pennsylvania, where Governor Tom Corbett is trailing
Democratic opponent Tom Wolf, the hot-button issues are the
governor's cuts in education funding and escalating pension
liabilities which contributed to a recent credit ratings cut.
Corbett's pension reform proposals failed to gain traction
during his term while Wolf says he favors maintaining the status
quo for public employees' pension plans and BlackRock's Hayes
sees the election as one of the most fiscally important.
Some ballot initiatives are also catching investors'
attention, including one in California, where voters will decide
whether to require that surplus revenues are saved for its Rainy
Day Fund and used for emergencies, debts or budget deficits.
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, who has turned around the
state's finances after years of deficits, is ahead in the polls
against Republican Neel Kashkari, according to local media.
Hayes said in a research note that California's Rainy Day
ballot proposal has the potential to significantly improve the
state's future financial flexibility and credit rating.
"We always want the outcome that gives a better credit
profile for any city or municipality," said Hayes.
(Additional reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)