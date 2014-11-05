Nov 5 New York State voters appeared set to approve a controversial plan to raise $2 billion in a bond sale to spend on technology and facilities improvements at schools in the state, according to the state's website and local media.

With 86 percent of election districts reporting, 48.5 percent of votes favored the bond, nearly 30 percent were against, and 22 percent were left blank, the New York State Board of Elections reported. Local station NY1 reported it had been passed by New York City voters.

The proposal was adopted in the current year budget. Funding would begin with $1 billion in the next fiscal year. That would be followed by $350 million in fiscal years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, and $300 million in 2018-2019.

The Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), an independent budget watchdog, recommended voting no to the proposal. It said the plan was not adequately researched and that "capital investment in technology devices is unlikely to yield lasting benefits."

The CBC also pointed out that the state is approaching its statutory debt cap of 4 percent of personal income and said the state should prioritize capital needs with a proven return on investments.

The state needs voter approval to issue new general obligation debt but does not need approval to issue debt via public agencies.

Debt service on the bonds would be $126 million in fiscal year 2016-17 and $156 million in fiscal year 2017-18, the last year of the state's the current financial plan, according to the CBC. (Reporting by Robin Respaut and Edward Krudy, additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ken Wills)