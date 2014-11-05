UPDATE 7-Oil dips, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quote, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 President Barack Obama opened the door on Wednesday to working with Congress on a deal that would pay for infrastructure projects through a corporate tax repatriation holiday.
Asked about Republican plans to approve the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada, Obama said he planned to make a decision on whether to allow the project based on whether it would accelerate climate change.
"I'm going to let that process play out," Obama said. "I'm just going to gather up the facts." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)
April 17 Williams Partners LP said on Monday it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 percent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion in cash, as part of the pipeline operator's efforts to focus on natural gas.