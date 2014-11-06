(Clarifies that Obama was referring to tax reform, not a tax
holiday, to pay for infrastructure repairs)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 President Barack Obama said on
Wednesday he was open to working with Congress on a deal that
would pay for infrastructure projects through a tax reform
package.
Asked about Republican plans to approve the Keystone XL
crude oil pipeline from Canada, Obama said he planned to make a
decision on whether to allow the project based on whether it
would accelerate climate change.
"I'm going to let that process play out," Obama said. "I'm
just going to gather up the facts."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)