By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 After years of trying to
repeal Obamacare, Republicans are planning a new strategy to
eliminate some of the law's most unpopular provisions by using
targeted legislation with the potential to attract enough
Democratic votes to reach President Barack Obama's desk.
First they have to pick up the six seats they need for a
U.S. Senate majority in Tuesday's midterm elections, which would
give the party control of both congressional chambers for the
first time since 2006.
With opinion polls showing the odds for Senate control
increasingly in their favor, Republicans are exploring a series
of efforts to repeal some of Obamacare's taxes and penalties on
businesses.
The Affordable Care Act, Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement, aims to reduce the number of uninsured Americans by
offering subsidized private coverage to lower income Americans
and by extending Medicaid program for the poor.
But the law has been a target for constant Republican attack
since Congress enacted it in 2010, when both chambers were
controlled by Democrats. Republicans view it as an unworkable
expansion of big government that will only raise healthcare
costs while hurting businesses, job growth and the economy.
A Republican-controlled Congress would still be expected to
kick off in January with separate bills to repeal the entire
law, as well as the penalty for individual Americans who fail to
obtain health coverage and the federal subsidies for low-income
people enrolled in private Obamacare health policies.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell came under fire
from conservatives critics last week after saying the party was
unlikely to have the 60 Senate votes, out of 100, needed to
repeal the law with standard legislation. A McConnell spokesman
said his position had not changed: a Republican-controlled
Senate would still see a full repeal vote and McConnell remained
committed to undoing the law's funding provisions through a
special parliamentary process requiring only a simple 51-vote
majority.
But with a White House veto of such measures all but
certain, Republicans hope to move on quickly to legislation
capable of drawing enough Democrats to surmount the Senate's
legislative hurdles and put pressure on Obama to acquiesce,
lawmakers and aides said.
Chief among Republican targets is the ACA's employer
mandate, which requires businesses with at least 50 full-time
workers to offer health coverage to their employees or pay a
penalty. Also on the hit list are the law's definition of "full
time" as any employee who works 30 hours a week or more,
provisions that compensate health insurers for market losses and
an excise tax on medical devices, including the machines that
produce CAT scans and magnetic resonance images.
"There's consensus that we need to tear down the most
destructive parts of the law that are hurting people and are
hurting our economy. And there's proven bipartisan support for
some of our ideas," said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, an
orthopedic surgeon and a leading Republican voice on healthcare.
Employer requirements and taxes have also been the subject
of intense lobbying by the business community, including medical
device manufacturers, while risk provisions that seek to reduce
insurer losses have become a favorite target for Tea
Party-backed conservatives who warn of a looming government
"bailout" for the insurance industry.
Some measures have won support from senators in both
parties, including Republican Orrin Hatch's budget resolution
amendment last year to repeal the excise tax on medical devices.
That measure was blocked from a later floor vote by Democratic
leaders.
There also could be room for negotiations between parties
once the repeal efforts run their course. Democratic Senate
aides say they have talked to Republican aides about compromises
including streamlining reporting requirements for employers and
replacing the tax penalty with an incentive for firms to offer
health coverage to workers.
Both parties could add proposals to tweak Obamacare to
broader pieces of legislation, such as a budget or
appropriations bill.
"That is the old fashioned way of passing legislation. You
pull together a bunch of things that could have gone separately,
you find a way to pay for them and you get enough people to hold
their noses and vote for it," said Joe Antos of the conservative
American Enterprise Institute.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by John Whitesides and
Frances Kerry)