By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 California voters were on
track to approve a ballot measure on Tuesday that was designed
to strengthen how the state shores up emergency funds, local
media reported.
The so-called Rainy Day Fund act requires the state to save
surplus revenues to be used during emergencies, budget deficits,
or to pay down debt.
With 35 percent of precincts reporting, the California
Secretary of State's office reported that over 70 percent of
voters supported the measure. The Los Angeles Times and local
television stations projected that the measure would pass.
Credit rating agencies are likely to look favorably on the
measure's passage. Fitch Ratings called Proposition 2, otherwise
known as the Rainy Day Budget Stabilization Fund Act, "an
important measure for the state" that "could help smooth the
volatile tax revenues that have dogged the state budget in
recent years."
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services predicted the proposal
would be "a positive credit development," that would set "aside
windfall revenue" for use when state forecasts fall short.
Roughly half of voters favored the rainy day fund measure as
of late-October, according to the Public Policy Institute of
California.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)