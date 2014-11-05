By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Richard Shelby appears poised
to retake his old job as head of the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee after big Republican electoral wins, likely bringing
tougher scrutiny of the Federal Reserve, big banks and housing
finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
But his ability to drastically revamp financial regulation
or eliminate the two government-controlled mortgage companies
would be limited with Washington still closely divided even
after the elections handed control of the Senate to the
Republicans.
Shelby, an Alabama Republican who objected to great swaths
of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms approved in 2010, will
have to walk a fine line between the House of Representatives,
where Republican leaders want to repeal large parts of the law,
and President Barack Obama, who would veto any attempt to gut
it.
With party rules that would restrict Shelby to just two more
years at the helm of the panel, analysts and former aides say
they expect him to focus on areas where he could attract some
Democratic support. That could mean tougher oversight of the
Fed's regulatory powers and more of an effort to pressure big
banks to boost capital.
"It comes down to what's achievable," said Lendell
Porterfield, a former Shelby aide who is now with the lobbying
firm Porterfield, Lowenthal, Fettig & Sears.
A spokeswoman for Shelby declined to elaborate on his plans.
MANAGING EXPECTATIONS
Even before the elections, lobbyists had told clients not to
expect a major overhaul of Wall Street regulation. Lawmakers
might try to reduce the burden on smaller, regional banks, but
gridlock likely would prevent more substantial changes.
Shelby and Senate Democrats are united in their criticism of
the biggest banks and their regulators, which are seen as too
cozy with the firms, and Shelby has at times called global
capital agreements too weak.
But his approach differs from Democrats' in other ways.
Shelby has critiqued the Fed's easy-money policies, and he
lent some support to attempts to audit the central bank's
monetary policy decisions, a step that top Fed officials have
warned would undermine the central bank's independence.
"The Fed is going to have to get used to a frostier
reception," said Mark Calabria, a former Shelby staffer now at
the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
Housing finance reform, which failed this year when
Republicans and Democrats could not agree on the government's
role in a new system, would be a tough sell as well in the new
Congress, political analysts said.
Liberals said a bipartisan Senate proposal that would have
boosted the private sector's role in funding new mortgages would
hurt borrowers. Shelby said it maintained too much of a
government role in the sector.
"That is such a difficult area to get change in because
there are so many people who want to have the government
subsidizing that market," said Hester Peirce, a former Shelby
aide who works at the Mercatus Center, a right-leaning think
tank at George Mason University in Virginia.
In contrast, some lobbyists believe Shelby might be able to
win changes to the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
which was created after the Dodd-Frank law to oversee mortgages,
credit cards and other financial products.
Republicans argue the bureau is unaccountable to Congress,
while Democrats say its independence is necessary to protect
consumers. Lobbyists said small changes, such as guidelines for
how the bureau can use monetary penalties obtained through
enforcement actions, might be possible.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Additional reporting by Jason
Lange and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Leslie
Adler)