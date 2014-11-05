BERKELEY, Calif/ NEW YORK Voters in Berkeley, California, overwhelmingly approved the first U.S. ballot measure raising taxes on sugary drinks, despite heavy spending by the U.S. soda industry to keep it from passing.

The new law, approved by 75 percent of those voting, will impose a 1-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary beverages, which supporters of the measure tie to a rise in diabetes.

Efforts to pass similar laws in more than two dozen U.S. communities have all failed, including one on the ballot Tuesday in nearby San Francisco, where a 2-cent-per-ounce tax proposal was defeated.

A college town of about 117,000 known as the cradle of the 1960s free speech movement, Berkeley became a battlefield for national interests for and against the soda tax.

The American Beverage Association and its members spent at least $2.1 million, or about $27 per eligible voter, to convince Berkeley residents to reject the measure, buying up ad space in train stations and bus stops.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $647,000 to the campaign in support of a tax there, said Howard Wolfson, one of his advisors. Groups like the Center for Science in the Public Interest pitched in smaller amounts.

Sara Soka, who ran the campaign for the tax, said she expected the passage of the measure to inspire similar movements in other cities.

"I fully expect other communities to learn from Berkeley and take on the soda industry and succeed," she said.

American Beverage Association spokesman Christopher Gindlesperger dismissed the Berkeley measure as an isolated instance in a "homogenous, upscale, elite community."

"By no means does that Berkeley's passing a soda tax portend a trend," he said. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)