By Ann Saphir and Anjali Athavaley
| BERKELEY, Calif/ NEW YORK
California, overwhelmingly approved the first U.S. ballot
measure raising taxes on sugary drinks, despite heavy spending
by the U.S. soda industry to keep it from passing.
The new law, approved by 75 percent of those voting, will
impose a 1-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary beverages, which
supporters of the measure tie to a rise in diabetes.
Efforts to pass similar laws in more than two dozen U.S.
communities have all failed, including one on the ballot Tuesday
in nearby San Francisco, where a 2-cent-per-ounce tax proposal
was defeated.
A college town of about 117,000 known as the cradle of the
1960s free speech movement, Berkeley became a battlefield for
national interests for and against the soda tax.
The American Beverage Association and its members spent at
least $2.1 million, or about $27 per eligible voter, to convince
Berkeley residents to reject the measure, buying up ad space in
train stations and bus stops.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $647,000 to
the campaign in support of a tax there, said Howard Wolfson, one
of his advisors. Groups like the Center for Science in the
Public Interest pitched in smaller amounts.
Sara Soka, who ran the campaign for the tax, said she
expected the passage of the measure to inspire similar movements
in other cities.
"I fully expect other communities to learn from Berkeley and
take on the soda industry and succeed," she said.
American Beverage Association spokesman Christopher
Gindlesperger dismissed the Berkeley measure as an isolated
instance in a "homogenous, upscale, elite community."
"By no means does that Berkeley's passing a soda tax portend
a trend," he said.
