SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 California voters passed a $7.5 billion bond to fund a variety of water infrastructure projects intended to help shore up much-needed supply and reliability across the drought-parched state.

It was the largest bond proposal before voters in the U.S. elections on Tuesday that decided the fate of nearly $44.7 billion in borrowing and other budget measures.

Some 67 percent of Californians favored Proposition 1 on Tuesday, according to the California Secretary of State's website.

"Save water, save money," Governor Jerry Brown said during a news conference on Wednesday. "Water is fundamental to life itself, to the economy, and our wellbeing. Proposition 1 is about investing in vital resources that make California the state that it is."

The water bond was first drafted in 2009, but stalled because of the economic recession and voter fatigue with bloated spending.

This year, legislators trimmed the bond from $11 billion to its current amount, which will be used to shore up watershed protection, groundwater sustainability, and storage, among other projects.

California is suffering through its third year of a catastrophic drought, forcing farmers to leave a half-million acres fallow and threatening the drinking water of thousands of residents across the state.

A survey by the Public Policy Institute of California in October found that a majority of Californians would approve the measure.

"There is the well-recognized need for a long-term water supply in that state and the thought is the bonding bill would address some of those needs," Fitch Ratings Managing Director Laura Porter told ReutersTV. "We think it is important."

State residents should not expect to see new projects anytime soon. The state must still draft rules for evaluating and selecting potential projects, a task that will stretch to the end of 2016.

The legislation will likely increase investment in capital projects that improve California's long-term water supply reliability, Fitch reported on Wednesday.

"Such investments are generally positive for water agency credit quality," it said.

As the fourth-largest water bond in California history, the measure's cost could exceed $14 billion over 30 years, according to the Pacific Institute. Over $7.1 billion will be sold as new general obligation bonds. (Reporting by Robin Respaut. Additional reporting by Megan Davies. Editing by Ken Wills and Andre Grenon)