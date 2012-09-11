* Extension of law is "top priority" for intelligence
agencies
* Senate critics threaten delays over civil liberties
concerns
* Secret program sorts through masses of phone calls and
emails
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. intelligence officials
made a public plea on Tuesday, the 11th anniversary of the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks, for quick congressional action to extend a
sweeping but controversial U.S. electronic surveillance law.
Robert Litt, chief lawyer for the Office of Director of
National Intelligence, told reporters that winning congressional
approval to extend the electronic spying law was the U.S.
intelligence community's "top priority."
If the law, which expires at the end of 2012, is not
extended, Litt said, U.S. spy agencies would lose access to what
he described as a "very, very important source of valuable
intelligence information."
Relevant committees of both the House of Representatives and
the Senate have approved similar, though not identical, versions
of bills that would extend the surveillance law, an updated
version of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.
The Senate Intelligence Committee's version would extend it
until 2017. A Senate Judiciary Committee version would extend it
only until 2015.
Some congressional officials said the Obama administration
was anxious to get an extension of the law approved by Congress
in the next two weeks, since legislators adjourn for an election
break later this month and considerable unfinished business
already awaits them for a lame duck session after the Nov. 6
general election.
But at least one congressional critic of the surveillance
law says he is willing to use legislative tactics to stall the
bill unless the administration and other legislators agree to
include stronger provisions to protect Americans' civil
liberties.
Senator Ron Wyden, a Democratic member of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said he had placed a "hold" on the bill
that he would not lift until the Senate considers more stringent
protections against warrantless spying on Americans. "My hold is
on and it will stay on," he told Reuters.
Wyden said that in correspondence with a group of senators,
the Obama administration had admitted that some Americans'
rights prohibiting warrantless surveillance had been violated by
the spying program. He said that until loopholes in the law were
plugged, he believed it should only be extended for a relatively
short period.
BILL CONTAINS LOOPHOLE
In his conference call with reporters, Litt declined to
discuss details of how U.S. agencies, most notably the
ultra-secret National Security Agency, the electronic
eavesdropping organization based at Fort Meade, Maryland, go
about collecting information under the act's provisions.
The law authorizes broad electronic intelligence collection
by U.S. agencies targeting what a Senate report described as
"persons reasonably believed to be located outside the United
States." Under its provisions, several officials said, U.S.
agencies do not have to obtain a court warrant to monitor
communications of suspected militants or other intelligence
targets who are not located in the United States.
Wyden and Democratic Senator Mark Udall alleged earlier this
year that the bill contained a "loophole" that could be used "to
circumvent traditional warrant protections and search for the
communications of a potentially large number of Americans."
Wyden and Udall proposed an amendment that would have
ordered Inspectors General at the Justice Department and
National Intelligence Director's office to produce a "rough
estimate" of how many Americans' communications had been
inadvertently collected under the law.
On Tuesday, Litt maintained that because of the way the
collection program worked, producing such an estimate would be
impractical.
People familiar with the program said that it involved
sifting through masses of communications between foreigners that
are transmitted via servers or telecommunications links that
pass physically through the United States.
One official familiar with the matter said that the only way
to begin to estimate the extent to which the program might have
inadvertently collected information on Americans is by looking
more closely at messages that intelligence officials are not
supposed to look at - because Americans are on one or both ends
of the messages.
One of the main points of the law authorizing the
surveillance program is that officials are not supposed to be
reading or listening to message traffic involving people located
in the United States unless they have warrants to do so.
Steven Aftergood, a secrecy expert with the Federation of
American Scientists, said there ought to be a "middle ground"
under which spy agencies could provide Congress with an estimate
of the "magnitude" of inadvertent collection on Americans
without compromising details of the system.
"Are we talking about ten, or ten million, or ten billion"
inadvertently collected messages involving U.S. people,
Aftergood said. But such an estimate, he said, is "what the
government is refusing to provide."