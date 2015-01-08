By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Jan 8 Happy birthday to the
King!
Elvis Presley would have been 80 years old on Thursday, an
occasion that will be marked with a multi-day celebration in
Memphis, Tennessee at his Graceland mansion. The party will
include birthday cake, movie screenings and an auction of
artifacts like his first driver's license and first acetate
recording.
Even though he died in 1977, Presley remains one of the
best-selling artists of all time and still deserves the title of
the "King of Rock and Roll," according to fellow musicians and
fans.
"He has stayed on top all these years," said Scotty Moore,
83, of Nashville, the guitarist and last man standing from the
recording session that yielded the 1954 hit "That's All Right."
That first session at Sun Studios in Memphis changed
everything in popular music and culture, said Peter Cooper,
writer and editor for Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and
Museum.
"It changed all of our lives, even those of us who weren't
born yet. It changed the way we dress and the way we wear our
hair and the way we talk," said Cooper. "It was a reset button
for the United States of America."
Presley was born in poverty in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1935,
and as a teen moved to Memphis with his parents and absorbed the
mixture of blues, rhythm and blues, and African-American gospel
from which rock music emerged. His influence has been cited by
top pop acts from The Beatles to Justin Timberlake.
"You could hear Dean Martin in his voice, you could hear
black gospel, you could hear country music," said
Nashville-based musician Bill Lloyd, one half of the
country-rock duo Foster and Lloyd.
Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist Harold Bradley, 89, who
played on many of Presley's RCA recordings on Nashville's Music
Row, remembered Presley as "a terrific guy" with a tremendous
influence.
"I think we still play some of the licks that he and Scotty
Moore and that group that kind of invented rock 'n' roll
played," said Bradley.
