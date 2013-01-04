By Derek Jensen
| SALT LAKE CITY
SALT LAKE CITY Jan 3 Elvis Presley, whose
gyrating hips caused an uproar in the 1950s, has become the
center of a controversy at a Utah high school where a parent
complaint prompted officials to revise a musical featuring the
music of the late "king of rock 'n' roll."
The Jordan School District in a Salt Lake City suburb said
on Thursday the reworked production of "All Shook Up" at
Herriman High School allowed it to avoid canceling the show, as
it had announced on Wednesday it was doing.
A parent complained about a song in the play, which appeared
on Broadway in 2005, and about scenes the parent contended were
too sexually suggestive, said Steven Dunham, a spokesman for the
school district. Dunham said he did not know the name of the
song in question.
School officials first thought the copyright on the musical,
by playwright Joe DiPietro, would prevent them from making
changes, which is why they canceled it, Dunham said. School
officials have since worked it out with the publisher of the
musical.
"They agreed to allow us to make the changes necessary to
meet community standards," he said. "We said, 'Great, this is
what we wanted all along.'"
A cross-dressing element in the musical will remain in the
production to be staged next month at Herriman High School,
which is about 20 miles (32 km) south of Salt Lake City.
"All Shook Up" features the music of Presley and a story
based on William Shakespeare's play "Twelfth Night."
Presley, who died in 1977 after a career as one of America's
biggest music stars, was a controversial figure when he first
appeared on national television in 1956 and upset critics with
the wild gyrations of his hips.
He earned the nickname "Elvis the pelvis" by exciting young
fans and raising eyebrows among their parents with his
suggestive dance moves.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter
Cooney)