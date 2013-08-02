* 21 U.S. embassies, consulates to close Sunday
By Arshad Mohammed and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The United States issued a
worldwide travel alert on Friday warning Americans that al
Qaeda may be planning attacks in August, particularly in the
Middle East and North Africa.
The State Department travel alert was based on the same
intelligence that prompted it to close 21 U.S. embassies and
consulates on Sunday, Aug. 4, chiefly those in the Muslim world,
a U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to the
continued potential for terrorist attacks, particularly in the
Middle East and North Africa, and possibly occurring in or
emanating from the Arabian Peninsula," its statement said.
"Current information suggests that al Qaeda and affiliated
organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks both in the
region and beyond, and that they may focus efforts to conduct
attacks in the period between now and the end of August," it
added, saying the travel alert would expire on Aug. 31.
Among the most prominent of al Qaeda's affiliates is Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, a Yemen-based group whose
attempted attacks included the Christmas Day 2009 attempt to
blow up a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit.
U.S. security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the threat was related to AQAP but there was not a specific
target. They also said that it was aimed at Western interests,
an assessment later confirmed by the top U.S. military officer.
"The intent is to attack Western, not just U.S. interests,"
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, told ABC News in an interview to be broadcast on its
"This Week" program on Sunday.
"There is a significant threat stream and we're reacting to
it," he said, adding that the kind of potential attack was
"unspecified."
Britain said it would close its embassy in Yemen on Sunday
and Monday. "We are particularly concerned about the security
situation in the final days of Ramadan and into Eid," Britain's
Foreign Office said in a statement, referring to the Muslim holy
month which ends on Wednesday.
'SOME SPECIFICITY'
A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said
the threat was serious and that the U.S. government had reacted
in such a dramatic manner "because we have some specificity but
not enough."
On Thursday, the State Department said U.S. embassies that
would normally be open on Sunday - chiefly those in the Muslim
world - would be closed that day because of security concerns,
adding that they might be shut for a longer period.
The embassies in the following countries will be closed:
Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt,
Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Oman, Qatar, Saudi
Arabia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
The consulates in Arbil, Iraq; Dhahran and Jeddah, Saudi
Arabia; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates will also be shut.
The U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, which is normally closed to
the public on Sunday, said all its facilities would be shut on
Sunday and workers not essential for the building's security had
been told not to come in.
It also said the American Center in Jerusalem and the Haifa
Consular Agency would be closed on Sunday.
While the U.S. State Department routinely releases what it
describes as a "Worldwide Caution" warning U.S. citizens of the
general potential danger of attacks around the world, Friday's
travel alert was based on more specific information, said one
U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The previous "Worldwide Caution" was issued on Feb. 19.
U.S. officials declined to provide additional details about
the intelligence that led them to close the diplomatic missions
and to issue the worldwide travel alert.
However, a second U.S. official said there was no
information on a specific target, which was the reason for the
broad alert.
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign
Affairs Committee, Ed Royce, said on CNN's "New Day" that he and
several other lawmakers met two days ago with Vice President Joe
Biden to discuss the threat.
Later on MSNBC, Royce said: "I believe that it is probably
now prudent, given the fact that, in this case, we do have this
intelligence, to take this step to make certain that we have
fully protected our embassy personnel."
