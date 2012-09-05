BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Bomb disposal experts were
investigating two suspect vehicles containing gas bottles near
the U.S. embassy in central Brussels on Wednesday, a Belgian
Defence Ministry spokesman said.
"As far as I know there are two suspect vehicles, one close
to the American embassy and one close to the Belgian Defence
Ministry," ministry spokesman Didier De Weerdt said.
"Apparently there are gas bottles inside the vehicles."
He said several buildings had been evacuated between the
embassy and the ministry and a bomb disposal squad was assessing
the vehicles. Police closed several of the main routes through
the district and out of the city centre.