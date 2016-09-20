White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
OSLO The building site that will house the United States' new embassy in Oslo was evacuated on Tuesday following the discovery of a suspicious object, Norwegian police said.
"The bomb squad is at the site, investigating the discovery," a police spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams)
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.