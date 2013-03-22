(Repeats with no change in content)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. lawmakers are
reconsidering a 1990 law that makes the State Department accept
the lowest bids for contracts to provide private security at
most U.S. diplomatic posts, a requirement that can lead to the
hiring of thousands of guards based on how cheap they are rather
than their quality.
Concerns about the policy, which was aimed at cutting costs,
were heightened by the assault on the U.S. mission in Benghazi,
Libya, last September, in which U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens
and three other Americans were killed. None of the local guards
was outside the lightly defended complex when it was overrun by
militants, according to the results of a U.S. government
inquiry.
Fifteen months earlier, at the heavily guarded U.S. Embassy
in Pakistan - a walled compound within a gated diplomatic
enclave - dozens of local guards refused to work for three days.
The strike over pay and benefits potentially put security at
risk, the U.S. State Department inspector general's office said
in an audit in February 2012.
A government spending bill, which passed Congress this week,
gives the State Department the flexibility to hire local guards
for Afghanistan, Pakistan "and other hostile or high-risk areas"
on a best-value basis, allowing for the appropriate trade-offs
between cost and quality, a Senate aide said, although the
provisions are due to expire at the end of September.
Senators Robert Menendez and Bob Corker, the leading
Democrat and Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, are
also discussing whether to propose permanent changes to the way
local guards are hired as part of embassy security legislation
in the coming months, aides to both men said.
Many people think of the Marines, the sentinels at the front
doors of many U.S. embassies, as the buildings' protectors. But
they are there mainly to safeguard classified documents. There
were no Marines at the Benghazi mission, a temporary facility.
It is the host country - and when it cannot or will not,
the locally hired guards - that the U.S. government typically
relies on to help keep its diplomats and buildings safe.
'POORLY PAID AND MOTIVATED'
One of the last things former Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton asked Congress to do before she left office on Feb. 1
was to change the law requiring that most local guard contracts
be awarded on a "lowest price technically acceptable" basis.
The money-saving requirement applies in "dangerous places
like Libya," she said.
"We have requested a change in the legislation that would
allow us to use some discretion to try to deal with the
varieties and vagaries of these local guard forces," she told
the House Foreign Affairs Committee in January.
Corker heard complaints about the lowest-price rule from
U.S. embassies during a recent trip to several African
countries. He visited war-torn Mali, as well as Senegal, Algeria
and Tunisia, all of which are confronted with the spread of
weapons from Libya after Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow.
The lowest-priced bid requirement encourages companies to
snatch a contract from a competitor by lowering the embassy
guards' pay, Corker said. "You're just cutting wages of people
who actually have performed well and been on the front lines,"
he said.
The State Department inspector general's office says that
changing the law would probably end up costing more - a tough
sell in the current atmosphere of fiscal tightening. There are
about 30,000 local guards protecting roughly 285 U.S. diplomatic
facilities worldwide, the State Department says.
During the past several years, about $500 million has been
spent annually on the guards. That does not include Iraq and
Afghanistan, which have been budgeted separately.
In December, a State Department-ordered inquiry into the
Benghazi attack cited numerous failures, including serious
leadership deficiencies at the department that led to
insufficient security.
But it also labeled as "inadequate" the responses of the
local guards, who worked for a British company called Blue
Mountain Group. None was keeping watch outside before the
attack, and it was unclear whether they sounded any alarms, the
review said.
Since the Benghazi attacks, the company has repeatedly
declined to comment in response to Reuters' inquiries.
The lowest-priced rule for local guard contracts "often
results in poorly paid and motivated guards," Michael Raynor,
former executive director of the State Department's Bureau of
African Affairs, wrote last year.
"Paying guards less than living wages" not only has security
costs, Raynor wrote to the State Department inspector general,
but also "undercuts our Missions' broader engagement in
championing human rights."
"What it allowed was cheap guarding ... from the local
population, or inexpensive Third World guarding from elsewhere,"
said Charles Tiefer, law professor at the University of
Baltimore and member of the U.S. Commission on Wartime
Contracting, which examined spending in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Last year's audit by the inspector general's office related
one particularly large problem at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria,
South Africa. The embassy had to issue 60 "deficiency notices"
to its local guard contractor for performance problems.
Over two-thirds of 86 U.S. diplomatic posts surveyed
reported some problems with guard forces, such as absenteeism
and turnover, the audit said.
UNAPPROVED GUARDS POSED SECURITY RISK
The June 2011 guard strike in Islamabad, Pakistan, posed a
security risk because although the contractor replaced the
strikers, it did so with unapproved guards who had not undergone
required background checks, another audit from the State
Department inspector general's office said last year.
The strikers had been hired under a 2007 contract awarded to
G4S Secure Solutions International Inc on a lowest-price basis.
The protest ended when the contractor agreed to increase the
guards' pay, the audit said.
Their salaries were not revealed in the unclassified version
of the report. A spokeswoman for the company, a subsidiary of
the British-based G4S security services firm, declined comment.
Cameron Munter, who was ambassador to Pakistan during the
2011 guard strike, said, "The obvious end result that any
ambassador wants is a motivated guard force that can be depended
on in a crisis to do the things it's been trained to do."
But Munter also warned that changing contracting rules was
not a panacea for safety.
"If all we learn from Chris Stevens' death is that we have
to spend money differently, we haven't addressed the real issue
- which is, we need to be informed and we have to think hard
about how we are best informed, in order to protect ourselves.
This is a question of smart security," Munter said.
