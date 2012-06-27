WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
discussed conditions in Iran and Syria as well as global energy
prices with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan
on Wednesday, the White House said.
They agreed there was an urgent need to stop the bloodshed
in Syria and for political transition there, and also said Iran
should meet its international obligations related to its nuclear
program, according to a statement issued after their meeting.
"Noting the profound changes taking place in other countries
in the Middle East, they called on governments and citizens
alike to avoid violence, advance tolerance, and protect human
rights - particularly the rights of women," the White House
said.
Abu Dhabi is capital of the United Arab Emirates, the
world's third biggest oil exporter. The crown prince is the
brother of the current UAE president, Khalifa bin Zayed al
Nahayan, and is expected to inherit that post.
The Crown Prince also outlined the United Arab Emirates'
initiatives "to reduce energy price volatility and ensure
reliable supplies to world markets at prices that support global
economic growth," the statement read.
"The president and crown prince discussed the importance of
protecting critical shipping lanes against threats of
aggression, terrorism, and piracy," it said.
The United Arab Emirates have been ruled for decades by
dynasties that hand power from father to son or brother to
brother. The crown prince is also supreme commander of the UAE
armed forces.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)