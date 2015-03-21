WASHINGTON, March 20 The United States and the
United Arab Emirates have agreed to work toward greater civil
and national security space cooperation after officials from the
two countries met in Washington this week, the U.S. State
Department said on Friday.
The officials reviewed "a broad list of potential areas of
space cooperation," department spokesman Jeff Rathke said in a
statement.
"They agreed on developing a strategic approach that would
focus on building mutual confidence and understanding of space
systems on which both countries rely for economic,
environmental, security and social well-being," Rathke said.
Rathke said the talks focused on issues including space
policy and regulatory developments, space security, space
science cooperation, weather monitoring and the use of
satellite-based applications.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Grant McCool)