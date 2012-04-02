WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. environment
regulator and conservation groups have agreed to a two-week
extension on finalizing rules that aim to slash smog-forming
emissions from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations
where natural gas and oil are drilled, an agency spokeswoman
said.
The rules, which have now been delayed for the fourth time
since September, are now expected to be finished on April 17
instead of April 3.
"The agency requested the additional time to fully address
the issues raised in the more than 156,000 public comments we
received on the proposed rules," an Environmental Protection
Agency spokeswoman said in a release.
A draft rule issued in July would seek to cut emissions of
volatile organic compounds that contribute to smog by nearly 25
percent across the oil and gas industry, and by 95 percent from
gas wells using the controversial technique of fracking.
Any rules on fracking emissions could push companies
including Chesapeake Energy and Exxon Mobil to
invest in pollution control technologies.
The EPA said then that the standards would rely on existing
technologies to cut emissions that can also cause cancer, while
supporting the expansion of oil and gas production.