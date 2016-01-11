WASHINGTON Jan 11 Fewer than one-third of oil and gas companies report their emissions of powerful greenhouse gas methane, posing a risk to their investors, said a new report released on Monday.

Green group the Environmental Defense Fund reviewed the voluntary disclosures and federal filings of 65 of the largest U.S. oil and gas producers and midstream companies on their voluntary reporting of methane.

Methane, the second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions after carbon dioxide, is 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it is released.

Because methane is the main component of natural gas, leaks from oil and gas infrastructure represent the loss of a saleable product, posing a risk to investors in companies that own and operate them.

Research firm Rhodium Group estimated that 3.5 trillion cubic feet of unburned natural gas, worth about $30 billion, was lost by the sector through methane leaks and venting.

The EDF report found that of the 65 companies it surveyed, only 18 reported their methane emissions. Even fewer provided details about how they plan to curtail leaks. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)