(Adds comment by CalSTRS CEO)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Jan 11 Fewer than one-third of oil
and gas companies report their emissions of powerful greenhouse
gas methane through voluntary, publicly available sources,
posing a risk to their investors, said a new report released on
Monday.
Green group Environmental Defense Fund said that of the 65
largest U.S. oil and gas producers and midstream companies it
reviewed, only 18 reported their methane emissions. Even fewer
provided details about how they planned to curtail leaks.
Methane is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas
emissions but is 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, the
largest source, in the first 20 years after its release.
Because methane is the main component of natural gas, leaks
from oil and gas infrastructure represent the loss of a saleable
product.
CalSTRS Chief Executive Officer Jack Ehnes said the
California pension fund has a financial stake in the long-term
performance of the natural gas industry and its response to
climate change.
"Methane disclosure is one important piece of the climate
change risk management puzzle," he said.
Some companies disclose their methane emissions voluntarily
in Securities and Exchange Commission 10-K filings,
sustainability reports, and corporate surveys. The Environmental
Protection Agency is working to improve its methane data.
"The lack of rigorous and standardized metrics hampers
disclosure quality," the EDF report said.
Research firm Rhodium Group recently estimated that the
sector lost 3.5 trillion cubic feet of unburned natural gas,
worth about $30 billion, through methane leaks and venting in
2012.
In August, the Obama administration proposed methane
emission standards for new and modified oil and gas facilities
as part of a broader effort to cut them from the sector by up to
45 percent below 2012 levels in the next 10 years.
The standards do not extend to existing infrastructure,
which will account for 90 percent of oil and gas industry
emissions by 2018.
A major ongoing methane leak believed to be from a broken
underground pipe in Southern California in October has brought
national attention to the issue.
Without regular checks on infrastructure, incidents like
this are inevitable, said Mark Brownstein, vice president of
EDF's climate and energy program.
"It's a dramatic example of a phenomenon that is common," he
said, "and it's the reason why it becomes so critically
important for the feds and the states to require systematic leak
detection and repair programs."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)