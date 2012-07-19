Actor Alec Baldwin arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film ''Mud'', in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LOS ANGELES The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday announced nominations for the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards, with "Mad Men," "American Horror Story," "Downton Abbey" and "Modern Family" among the top nominees.

Following are expressions of gratitude from nominees, all received by Reuters in statements via email, except as noted below:

- "As the show enters its last season, I'm gratified to be nominated again by the Academy." - Alec Baldwin, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, "30 Rock."

- "There are so many amazing performances this year by actors I really admire, that it means a lot to me to being included among them." - Steve Buscemi, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, "Boardwalk Empire."

- "I am thrilled to be recognized by the Academy and to share this category with such exciting and accomplished actresses. Damages has been the ride of a lifetime and I am honored to represent every single one of our extraordinary team. I would not be here without them, especially, KZK, our brilliant writers and my exquisite co-star, Rose Byrne. And I thank our wonderfully loyal and engaged audience who have never wavered in their love and support of our show." - Glenn Close, outstanding lead actress in a drama series, "Damages."

- "This is such a special day for me and my cast! I'm so grateful to be recognized and especially happy to share this excitement with my "Modern Family." - Sofia Vergara, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, "Modern Family."

- "This is an incredible feeling, it is wonderful! To be nominated in this category and be in the company of these amazing women is a real honour and I am truly grateful to the Emmy voters for putting me in there!" - Michelle Dockery, outstanding lead actress in a drama series, "Downton Abbey."

- "To be part of a show like 'Downton Abbey' is thrilling enough, that it has been embraced by American audiences to the extent it has and for the show to have received 16 nominations from the Emmy voters this year is astonishing. I can hardly believe that I've been nominated alongside five legends of contemporary television drama - Steve, Bryan, Michael, Damian and Jon. I'm truly honoured." - Hugh Bonneville, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, "Downton Abbey."

- "I want to thank the academy for honoring 'American Horror Story' for all the incredible nominations. It's been wonderful to work on a show with such talented actors and the fabulous creative team of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and all the brilliant writers who make Constance such an interesting character to play." - Jessica Lange, outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie, "American Horror Story."

- "I am really thrilled to be nominated for Hemingway and Gellhorn. I had such a great time working with the brilliant Phil Kaufman and the wonderful Nicole Kidman." - Clive Owen, outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie, "Hemingway & Gellhorn."

- "Thank you everyone I'm completely ecstatic for this nomination. It's a great accomplishment for my team, BBC and as well as myself. I'm currently filming in South Africa but can't wait to see everyone in September. Also congrats to everyone in my category as well, and a special thank you to the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences." - Idris Elba, outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie, "Luther."

- "I'm blown out of my mind and I'm thrilled beyond words." - Betty White, outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers," and outstanding writing for a variety special and outstanding variety special, "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl."

- "Our first nomination, we've been on almost ten years, one out of ten isn't bad. I probably won't mention it on the show tonight because I think it's embarrassing to congratulate yourself, but it'll be a fun day at the office, everybody will be excited." - Jimmy Kimmel to reporters at the Emmy Awards announcement. Nominee for outstanding variety series, "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

- "So happy to get nominated! Can't wait to get back to the 'Late Night' office and celebrate! But first I gotta leave this theatre and change out of this Batman costume." - Jimmy Fallon, outstanding variety series, "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon."

- "I am honored that the Academy chose to recognize my work on 'American Idol.' I feel so fortunate to be part of such a remarkable show, and to have the opportunity to work with the many talented people that make Idol a success each and every season. I also want to applaud Jamie Oliver and our fellow producers of 'Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution' for receiving our second Emmy nomination." - Ryan Seacrest, outstanding host for reality/reality competition program, "American Idol," and executive producer of outstanding reality program nominee "Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution."

- "Filming the Hatfields & McCoys was one of the most fulfilling and inspiring projects that I've had the opportunity to work on, and it was truly gratifying that audiences tuned in to see our interpretation of this classic American story. To be recognized for our work by the members of Television Academy this morning is the cherry on top." - Kevin Costner, outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie, "Hatfields & McCoys."

- "It's a great honor, though there should be parentheses next to my name with all of the 'SNL' writers. And now I have to kiss up to the cast members of 'Modern Family' in hopes that they pull a Ving Rhames and give me their award when they win." - Bill Hader, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, playing various characters on "Saturday Night Live."

- "It is a great honour and tremendously exciting to find our show on the list for this year's EMMY Ceremony. The very steep competition can only be considered a compliment, since they are all fantastic programmes, and I hope they are as happy as I am, celebrating their nominations." - Julian Fellowes, creator, writer and executive producer, "Downton Abbey"

- "I'm so excited to have been nominated for an Emmy, especially for '30 Rock,' which is an incredible show and also for playing a deranged and deceased world dictator who has divided the small country of my origin in two. That's the best part. I think that's what I'd call iron curtain irony." - Margaret Cho, outstanding guest actress in a comedy series, playing late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in "30 Rock."

- "I am absolutely thrilled and could not have wished for a better birthday present especially because I am so delighted to see how well we have done across the board, particularly Paul McGuigan getting a nod for his extraordinary vision." - Benedict Cumberbatch, best actor in a mini-series or movie for "Sherlock" which airs on PBS.

