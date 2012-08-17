By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Aug 17 Emory University intentionally
gave incorrect data for more than a decade to publications such
as U.S. News & World Report that rank schools and had placed
Emory's undergraduate program in a top tier, the school said on
Friday.
Beginning in 2000, when publications asked for SAT and ACT
test scores for students enrolled in the Georgia-based
university, Emory instead sent scores for those who had been
accepted, Emory president James Wagner said in a statement.
Scores for students who enrolled at Emory were "somewhat
lower" than the scores of those who were accepted, he said.
In 2012, U.S. News ranked Emory, a private university with
about 14,000 students, as the 20th best undergraduate program in
the nation. Emory said it did not know if its ranking would drop
due to the corrected data.
"I am deeply disappointed," Wagner said. "Indeed, anyone who
cares about Emory's reputation for excellence in all things must
regret this news."
Emory also provided false information on the high school
rankings of students entering the university, Wagner said.
The university has submitted corrected data to the
publications, and those responsible for the incorrect data "are
no longer employed by Emory," the university said.
U.S. News could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier this year, Claremont McKenna College in California
was found in a report conducted by a law firm it hired to have
provided inflated freshmen SAT scores to U.S. News. The report
identified the culprit as a vice president for admission and
financial aid who has since resigned.
According to an article earlier this year in The New York
Times, New York's Iona College reported inaccurate data such as
SAT scores, graduation rates and alumni donors, while Baylor
University in Texas offered financial rewards to students to
retake SATs in an effort to increase the school's average score.
Emory said that in May, its new assistant vice provost for
undergraduate enrollment and dean of admissions, John Latting,
discovered discrepancies in some data that had been submitted to
the publications and alerted Provost Earl Lewis.
Emory did not provide any more details about who submitted
the data.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Cynthia Johnston)