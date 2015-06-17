June 17 Atlantic County, home of New Jersey's
struggling gambling hub Atlantic City, lost a higher percentage
of jobs last year than any other big county in the United
States, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed on
Wednesday.
Among the largest 339 U.S. counties, Atlantic suffered the
steepest drop, a 5 percent decline in employment year-over-year
through December 2014, the Quarterly Census of Employment and
Wages showed.
In the United States overall, employment was 2.2 percent
higher for the year ending in the fourth quarter, the BLS said,
and it rose in 319 of the counties.
Four Atlantic City's 12 casinos closed last year, and the
ripple effects hit nearby businesses. Leisure and hospitality
had the biggest drop in employment within Atlantic County, with
a loss of 7,333 jobs, a decline of nearly 17 percent.
Average weekly wages in Atlantic County rose 7 percent over
the same period, partly because the lost leisure and hospitality
jobs were lower wage positions.
Total wages in the county also grew last year as other
higher-paying industries added jobs. For instance, the health
care and social assistance sectors together added nearly 500
employees, said BLS economist Bruce Bergman. Wholesale trade,
transportation and construction also had higher average weekly
wages.
"In Atlantic County, total quarterly wages grew by $15
million over the year, even with a 5 percent loss in
employment," Bergman said by email.
Norfolk City, Virginia had the second biggest percentage
employment decline, followed by three Illinois areas: McLean,
Peoria and Lake.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)