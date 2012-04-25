* U.S. EEOC votes to revamp 1987 guidelines
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, April 25 The approximately 65
million job seekers in the United States who are saddled with
criminal records would get more thorough consideration by
potential employers under new guidelines embraced by the federal
government on Wednesday.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,
acknowledging the hyper-electronic age that has caused
background checks on job applicants to soar, voted 4-1 in favor
of updating its 25-year-old recommendations.
The agency was particularly concerned that with the
proliferation of background checks by the growing,
multi-billion-dollar industry that conducts them, a high error
rate could ruin job prospects for many, including minorities.
The new 52-page guidance will clarify current policy and
"assist job seekers, employees, employers" and others, said EEOC
Chair Jacqueline Berrien.
Revamped guidelines are intended to help firms weigh arrest
records and criminal convictions when vetting potential workers
so they do not violate civil rights laws.
A consumer group report earlier this month found that data
from a growing number of background screening companies is
riddled with errors, costing thousands of U.S. job seekers
potential work.
Findings from the National Consumer Law Center showed that
such companies routinely confuse people with similar names, list
one offense multiple times and fail to include that a person was
later cleared. The group wants other federal agencies to step in
too.
BACKGROUND CHECK ERRORS
The 1987 guidelines, just a few pages long, advised
employers against blanket policies rejecting job applicants with
a criminal history. The new guidelines offer companies more
detail on how to weigh fairly when an offense occurred, how
serious it was and how relevant it might be to the job opening.
The move comes amid an explosion of technology that makes it
easier than ever to check out potential employees through a
proliferation of companies offering background checks, as well
as a quick search of the Internet.
Worker rights groups worry that the abundance of information
on people can also lead to more errors and that companies are
taking a hard line rather than looking at records on a
case-by-case basis.
National Employment Law Project policy co-director Maurice
Emsellem applauded the EEOC vote. "It's trying to say there's an
appropriate use of background checks - nobody's denying that.
But there is a more fair way to conduct the process," he said.
"It's time to get back to some of these standards to ensure
fairness given the proliferation of background checks."
The EEOC, which has been working on the new guidelines since
2008, covers most employers and aims to ensure that workers are
not targeted because of their race, religion, sex or other
factors.
Top companies conducting background checks include Reed
Elsevier NV's LexisNexis, Sterling Infosystems Inc and
Automatic Data Processing Inc's ADP Screening and
Selection Services Inc. There are also scores of smaller, local
companies.
Some hiring managers also do their own checks, searching for
applicants on Google and screening social media sites
such as Facebook and Twitter.
Some employers have gone as far as asking for applicants'
Facebook passwords, a practice that Facebook has warned against.
Some members of Congress are calling on the Justice Department
to look at the legality of such requests.
At least 10 U.S. states have legislation pending to restrict
employers from seeking access to such websites for current and
future workers, the National Conference of State Legislators
said on Tue sday.