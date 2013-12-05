By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Dec 5 Fast-food workers in hundreds of
U.S. cities staged a day of rallies on Thursday to demand higher
wages, saying the pay was too low to feed a family and forced
most to accept public assistance.
The protests escalated a series of actions at several
Walmart stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving,
seeking to draw attention to workers at the lowest end of the
wage scale.
The description of fast-food workers, once viewed mainly as
teenagers looking for pocket money or a first job, has changed.
Today's fast-food worker is typically over 20, often raising a
child, and 68 percent are the primary wage earners in their
families, according to a report by the University of Illinois
and the University of California, Berkeley.
About 100 workers in Chicago marched along Michigan Avenue
with a large costumed Grinch, chanting: "We can't survive on
$7.25." Protesters want the hourly U.S. minimum wage raised to
$15 from $7.25.
In Kansas City, Missouri, Kizzy Sanders, 30, an employee at
a local Popeye's restaurant, joined about 100 protesters
picketing fast-food restaurants in freezing temperatures.
"I love my job, I love the people I work with, but the $7.70
I make does not cut it," said Sanders, a mother of three. "It
doesn't pay my bills, I can't buy my kids anything for
Christmas. I can't even celebrate Christmas."
Thursday's protests were organized by groups such as "Fast
Food Forward" and "Low Pay is Not OK" that have the support of
labor union giant Service Employees International Union, which
represents more than 2 million members including healthcare,
janitorial and security workers.
POVERTY-LEVEL WAGES
Despite the involvement of organized labor, the protests are
focused on wages, not unions, for the moment, said John Logan, a
labor studies professor at San Francisco State University's
College of Business.
"The immediate goal is to focus national attention on the
impact of poverty-level wages on employees and the negative
impact of poverty-level wages for the public and the economy,"
Logan said.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and public benefit programs
show 52 percent of fast-food workers relying on at least one
form of public assistance, between 2007 and 2011, according to
the report from the University of California, Berkeley, and the
University of Illinois.
Shemethia Betler, a 33-year-old mother and cashier at a
Washington-area McDonald's who earns $8.25 an hour, receives
food stamps and temporary cash assistance, and said she feels
like she is on the brink of homelessness.
"I'm worker and I'm making 8.25 an hour, and I have two kids
and I'm living in poverty," Betler said during a protest in
Washington.
Because the current minimum wage, on an inflation-adjusted
basis, lags behind those of decades past, the purchasing power
of minimum-wage earners has diminished.
Increasing the minimum wage, however, would not reduce
poverty, said Michael Saltsman of the Employment Policies
Institute, because employers will compensate by reducing staff
and workers' hours.
Instead, they should expand the Earned Income Tax Credit,
which provides a small-wage supplement for low-income families
in the form of a tax refund, he said.
A 2012 study published by the Employment Policies Institute
found that states that increase the Earned Income Tax Credit by
1 percent saw a 1 percent drop in state poverty rates.
Others disagree. Christian Dorsey, director of external and
governmental affairs for the Economic Policy Institute, said tax
credits should not let employers skimp on wages.
"Businesses have a responsibility to pay workers enough to
keep them out of poverty," Dorsey said. "The idea that we would
simply not look at wages is passing off the problem to someone
else."
Jose Martinez, 26, a KFC cook who joined about 100
protesters outside a McDonald's in Oakland, California, said he
still lived with his parents and recently dropped out of welding
school because he could not afford the tuition. He said his job
paid $8.25 an hour.
"If I made $15 an hour, I would support my parents, move out
and go back to school," Martinez said.