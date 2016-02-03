(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Feb 3 Some U.S. football legends play
their entire careers without getting close to acquiring a ring
for winning the Super Bowl. Others like New England Patriots
quarterback Tom Brady, who has won four, do not know what to do
with them all.
Whether they have tasted the ultimate sporting success or
not, most famous players do not start out living the high life.
With Super Bowl fever ramping up and a new jobs report due,
Reuters asked a few NFL players how they began their careers,
before they became champions.
Damien Woody
Two rings with New England Patriots, now a TV sports analyst
on ESPN
First Job: Dishwasher
"My first job was washing dishes at a restaurant in Ashland,
Virginia called the Ponderosa. I had just turned 16 and figured
I wanted some money for myself, so I went in and they hired me
on the spot. They didn't pay me much. I spent it all on things
like sneakers and cassette tapes by R&B artists like Keith
Sweat.
"At the time I was hitting a growth spurt where I grew six
inches and gained 60 pounds in one year, so what I remember most
was sneaking a whole lot of mac and cheese. My boys and I would
sit back there in the kitchen and just eat. It was the best
-before I married my wife, that is. Now her mac and cheese is
clearly the best."
Zak DeOssie
Two rings with New York Giants, now on the team's injured
reserve
First job: Corn shucker
"I grew up North Andover, Massachusetts, and in the
neighboring town there was a business called Barker's Farmstand.
In the summer of seventh grade, I became a corn shucker there.
It wasn't just corn shucking, though - I had to perform other
miscellaneous tasks like moving irrigation pipes, which is the
worst thing ever, and tagging calves' ears, which is a messy
job.
"I especially enjoyed getting all the free corn I wanted. I
also developed a respect for pure manual labor. Mr. Barker was
85 at the time, so I'm sure he's passed away by now, but his
farmstand is still there. It even has a four-star review on
Yelp!"
Willie McGinest
Three rings with New England Patriots, now an NFL Network
analyst
First job: Youth counselor
"When I was a kid in Long Beach, California, we all kind of
grew up at the local park. It was our safe haven.
"When I was around 15, I actually became a counselor at that
park for a summer youth program. All of a sudden I had to be
accountable and responsible. There were times that I didn't want
to go to work, but my mother and father always made sure that I
showed up and did what I was supposed to do. I got a sense of
being a part of something bigger than myself.
"I think I got minimum wage and spent most of it on candy.
The funny thing is that, even though I have won a few Super
Bowls, I still have people come up to me who remember me from
those youth programs."
Guy McIntyre
Three rings with San Francisco 49ers, now the team's
'Director of Alumni'
First job: School janitor
"In the eighth grade I made $99 a week working at the
elementary school in Thomasville, Georgia. I washed desks,
rearranged classrooms, and mopped the halls. It's been renamed
and remodeled since then, but everyone in Thomasville knows it,
because for some reason it has a big turtle out front.
"It was a coveted job because it was indoors. You have to
understand Thomasville is in the Deep South, close to
Tallahassee. All the other kids were outdoors, where it was so
hot and humid, and I was inside chilling with nice air
conditioning.
"My side job was at a farmers' market, unloading big baskets
of produce like butternut squash and fancy okra. I remember the
first time I made $100, I asked my boss if I could get it in a
single bill. For a young black kid in the south, back in the
1970s, making $100 in cash money in a single night was a big
deal. I just stared at that bill all the way home."
