WASHINGTON, June 4 U.S. small businesses increased hiring in May, indicating underlying strength in the labor market even as overall job growth is expected to have cooled last month.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said on Wednesday small-business owners added an average of 0.11 workers per firm last month. It marked the eighth consecutive month of gains and the best string of increases since 2006.

Earlier on Wednesday, payrolls processor ADP said private employers added 179,000 jobs to their payrolls last month after hiring 215,000 in April.

The reports come ahead of the release on Friday of the government's comprehensive employment report for May, which is expected to show hiring slowing after April's outsized gains.

Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 218,000 after surging 288,000 in April, according to the Reuters survey of economists. Still, job gains would still be above the average for the preceding six months.

The NFIB survey of 678 of small business owners throughout the country found that 11 percent of the owners added an average of 3.0 workers per firm over the past few months. That was down two points from April.

About 12 percent reduced employment by an average of 2.1 workers, down 1 point from the prior month.

Fifty-five percent of the owners hired or tried to hire in the last three months and 46 percent reported few or no qualified applicants for open positions.

Almost a quarter of all owners reported job openings they could not fill during the period, which could put some downward pressure on the unemployment rate, the NFIB said.

The unemployment rate is forecast to have increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.4 percent in May. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Tom Brown)