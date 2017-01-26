Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart
Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit
alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in
California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the
Associated Press reported.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco ruled on
Wednesday that Wal-Mart acted in good faith when paying the
drivers and reasonably believed its payment policy aligned with
California law, AP reported. apne.ws/2jTppuK
Current and former Wal-Mart truck drivers in California sued
the company in 2008, claiming a plan that compensated drivers by
mileage and activity rather than hours worked violated state
law. Wal-Mart dropped the plan in 2015.
Wal-Mart could not be immediately reached for a comment.
In November 2016, a jury held that Wal-Mart owed the drivers
backpay and handed down a $55 million verdict against the
company for failing to pay about 850 of its truck drivers all of
the compensation to which they were entitled.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco
previously ruled that Wal-Mart violated California law for not
paying its truck drivers minimum wage for all work performed.
Illston left the determination of damages for trial.
Attorneys for the drivers had asked Illston to award an
additional $80 million in penalties and damages, AP said.
The Arkansas-based company refuted the charge, saying its
drivers earn among the highest salaries in the field and that
the plaintiffs were "overreaching," AP reported.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)