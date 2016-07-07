WASHINGTON, July 7 The U.S. Department of Interior said it plans to make a major announcement on Thursday about energy resources on the U.S. Arctic Outer Continental Shelf.

Officials plan to discuss the latest announcement on a series of reforms related to the production of energy resources on public land in a press call at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT), the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Adam DeRose; Editing by Eric Walsh)