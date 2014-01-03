By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Jan 2 Crude oil produced in North
Dakota may be more flammable and prone to explosions than
earlier thought, U.S. officials said on Thursday as they examine
whether gas trapped in crude-by-rail shipments could explain a
spate of fiery accidents.
In the latest crash involving fuel produced in an oil patch
known as the Bakken, several tank cars exploded after a
collision on a desolate stretch of North Dakota track on Monday.
In that case, as with several other accidents in recent
months, tank cars exploded with a force that surprised
investigators.
The incidents "indicate that the type of crude being
transported from the Bakken region may be more flammable than
traditional heavy crude oil," the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Thursday.
New drilling methods like hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
have unlocked vast oil deposits and producers eager to maximize
profits often try to supply refiners off the national pipeline
grid who are willing to pay more for the fuel.
That market pull is one reason over two-thirds of North
Dakota's oil production is currently shipped by rail.
Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc
and Continental Resources are among the Bakken producers
whose shares dipped on Thursday.
Regulators are working to tighten train transport safety and
if those rules are costly to enforce, analysts say, it could cut
into crude-by-rail profits.
"Depending on what it costs to fix this problem, you could
be eating into the dynamics that have put so much crude oil on
the tracks in the first place," said David Vernon, a
transportation analyst with research firm Sanford C. Bernstein &
Co.
CORROSIVE, SULFUROUS OR EXPLOSIVE?
Crude-by-rail safety has been closely scrutinized since July
when a runaway oil train carrying light crude from the Bakken
derailed and exploded in the center of the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
The devastation caused by that accident and fireballs that
have followed other derailments prompted regulators to
scrutinize the contents of tank cars.
PHMSA officials have examined whether Bakken crude is unduly
corrosive, more sulfurous or loaded with explosive gas as it
moves on the tracks from oil fields to distant refineries.
On Thursday, Bakken producers were warned to "sufficiently
degasify" crude oil being loaded onto tank cars, and officials
said they will examine the "dissolved gas content" of crude oil
shipments.
Packing gas onto tank cars meant to carry liquid fuels can
push the pressure to dangerous levels and provoke explosions,
industry officials have said.
"Large amounts of vapor pressure can split the tank, sink
the roof and emit (a) flammable gas cloud," the Canadian Crude
Quality Technical Association, an industry-sponsored research
group, concluded in March.
Bakken producers have recently reported a large amount of
corrosion in tank cars and "high vapor pressure causing bubbling
crude," the trade group said.
Tesoro Logistics LP reported in March that pressure on
Bakken crude shipments was likely to exceed federal safety
standards.
U.S. railroads want tank car manufactures to upgrade the
national fleet with new safety standards that could cost the
industry more than $3 billion, according to a Reuters estimate.
If regulators opt for such standards and give the tank car
industry a short time to comply, the hit to the Bakken energy
sector could be severe at a time when crude-by-rail traffic is
climbing.
Trains carried nearly 700,000 barrels a day of North Dakota
oil to market in October, a 67 percent jump from a year earlier,
according to the state pipeline authority.
Most of those deliveries are in 100-car 'unit trains' that
can move huge crude volumes in unbroken shipments but that can
intensify dangerous spills and derailments.
If regulators deem unit trains dangerous - as some in the
rail industry have conceded - then oil producers might also lose
an efficiency that has made rail shipments an attractive
alternative to pipelines.