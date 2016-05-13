May 13A plunge in global crude prices has pushed at least 26
publicly traded North American oil and gas producers into bankruptcy since early 2015,
according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings.
The companies hold a combined 285,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in
production as per their last disclosed annual output figures, and they are likely to
keep pumping more oil.
Oil prices have fallen 60 percent since June 2014, but combined output of the top
six companies in bankruptcy rose nearly 20 percent to 239,363 boepd between July 2014
and December 2015.
The slump has claimed more than 50 oil producers since 2015, including those that
are privately held, and the numbers continue to rise.
Consultant Deloitte says a third of oil drillers face bankruptcy risks this year.
Company Bankruptcy Assets Liabilities Period Daily production in
name Filing (mln) (mln) boepd (as calculated by
Date Reuters)
LINN Energy 5/11/2016 $1-$10 $10-$50 2015 91,000 *
LLC
Energy XXI 4/14/2016 $100-$50 $100-$500 2015 58,900
Ltd 0
Swift 12/31/2015 $1,020 $1,350 2014 33,945
Energy Co
Penn 5/12/2016 $517.70 $1.43 2014 22,323
Virginia
Corp
Magnum 12/15/2015 1,460 1,120 2014 16,879
Hunter
Resource
Corp
Sabine Oil 7/15/2015 $2,500 2,900 2015 16,316 *
& Gas Corp
Ultra 5/2/2016 $1 $1 bln-$10 2015 9,679 *
Petroleum bln-$10 bln
Corp bln
Quicksilver 3/17/2015 $1,210 $1,350 2013 8,334 *
Resources
Inc
Goodrich 4/15/2016 $50 mln $500 mln - 2014 7,306
Petroleum - $100 $1 bln
Corp mln
Emerald Oil 3/22/2016 $10-$50 $100-$500 2014 3,549
Miller 10/1/2015 $151 $190 2015 3,500
Energy
Resources
Inc
American 5/8/2015 $271 $100-$500 2014 2,588
Eagle
Energy Corp
Saratoga 6/18/2015 $0-$0.05 $100- $500 2014 1,836
Resources
Inc
Waldron 8/14/2015 2014 1,498
Energy Corp
BPZ Energy 3/9/2015 $100-$5 $100-$500 2013 1,408
Inc 00
Dune Energy 3/8/2015 $100-$50 $100-$500 2013 1,194 *
Inc 0
Shoreline 4/13/2015 - - 2014 1,187
Energy Corp
Ivanhoe 2/20/2015 - - 2012 850
Energy Inc
American 8/3/2015 $50-$100 $50-$100 2014 839
Standard
Energy Corp
PostRock 4/1/2016 $10-$50 $50-$100 2014 753 *
Energy Corp
Osage 2/3/2016 $10- $50 $10-$50 2014 584
Exploration
&
Development
Inc
Armada Oil 8/31/2015 $1 - $10 $1-$10 2014 156
Inc
Transcoasta 12/8/2015 $1-$10 $10-$50 2014 141
l Corp
American 8/31/2015 - - 2013 126
Natural
Energy Corp
Escalera 11/5/2015 $10 - $10- $50 2014 71 *
Resources $50
Co
Cubic 12/11/2015 $50 - $100-$500 2014 35 *
Energy Inc $100
284,997
* Daily average production of oil and natural
gas liquids (excluding natural gas) as
calculated by Reuters
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)