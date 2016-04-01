April 1 A 65 percent fall in global crude prices has pushed more than 50 North American oil and gas producers into bankruptcy since early 2015, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings. And more companies are expected to follow suit. Consultant Deloitte says a third of drillers face bankruptcy risks this year. At least 20 publicly traded companies - holding at least 95,000 boepd in production as per their last disclosed annual output figures - have filed for bankruptcy protection since the start of 2015. And this production is here to stay by most counts. At the six top producing publicly traded North American oil and gas producers now in bankruptcy, combined output actually rose by around 7 percent in 2015, to 80,695 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), versus 75,291 boepd in the second quarter of 2014, before oil prices began their sharp decline, according to company filings. Company name Bankruptcy Assets Liabilities Period Daily Filing (mln) (mln) production in Date boepd (as calculated by Reuters) Swift Energy Co 12/31/2015 $1,020 $1,350 2014 33,945 Magnum Hunter Resource 12/15/2015 1,460 1,120 2014 16,879 Corp Sabine Oil & Gas Corp 7/15/2015 $2,500 2,900 2015 16,316 * Quicksilver Resources Inc 3/17/2015 $1,210 $1,350 2013 8,334 * Emerald Oil 3/22/2016 $10-$50 $100-$500 2014 3,549 Miller Energy Resources 10/1/2015 $151 $190 2015 3,500 Inc American Eagle Energy 5/8/2015 $271 $100-$500 2014 2,588 Corp Saratoga Resources Inc 6/18/2015 $0-$0.05 $100- $500 2014 1,836 Waldron Energy Corp 8/14/2015 2014 1,498 BPZ Energy Inc 3/9/2015 $100-$500 $100-$500 2013 1,408 Dune Energy Inc 3/8/2015 $100-$500 $100-$500 2013 1,194 * Shoreline Energy Corp 4/13/2015 - - 2014 1,187 Ivanhoe Energy Inc 2/20/2015 - - 2012 850 American Standard Energy 8/3/2015 $50-$100 $50-$100 2014 839 Corp Osage Exploration & 2/3/2016 $10- $50 $10-$50 2014 584 Development Inc Armada Oil Inc 8/31/2015 $1 - $10 $1-$10 2014 156 Transcoastal Corp 12/8/2015 $1-$10 $10-$50 2014 141 American Natural Energy 8/31/2015 - - 2013 126 Corp Escalera Resources Co 11/5/2015 $10 - $50 $10- $50 2014 71 * Cubic Energy Inc 12/11/2015 $50 - $100 $100-$500 2014 35 * Total 95,036 * Daily average production of oil and natural gas liquids (excluding natural gas) as calculated by Reuters (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)