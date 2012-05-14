* Public fears over fracking weigh on oil, gas producers
* Industry also worried over obtaining drilling permits
HOUSTON May 14 Government regulation is the top
risk seen by crude oil and natural gas exploration and
production companies, according to a study of annual reports by
the top 100 producers done by accounting and consulting firm BDO
USA LLP.
The study of annual filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission also found a large jump in concern over the
regulation of hydraulic fracturing, which has become a top
method for extracting oil and natural gas from shale formations
in the United States, according to BDO.
"A big part of the No. 1 risk is that lurking belief the
industry has a target on its back in the eyes of the
government," said Charles Dewhurst, who leads BDO USA's natural
resources practice.
While increased government regulation or new laws limiting
energy companies have been an abiding worry for energy
producers, increased regulation of fracking, as hydraulic
fracturing is called, jumped from a risk seen by just over half
of the companies in 2011 to a fear of 74 percent this year.
"I think fracking is viewed very poorly by many
environmental groups," Dewhurst said.
Those groups have raised fears about the fluids used under
high pressure to break underground rock formations to release
supplies of crude oil and natural gas.
Fracking has also been blamed for increased numbers of
earthquakes in some areas of the United States.
This year, 63 percent of companies said they said they saw
difficulty in obtaining drilling permits, up from 29 percent in
2011.
Earlier this month, the Obama administration unveiled new
rules to regulate hydraulic fracturing on federal lands,
including a requirement for prior approval prior to using the
technique.
The 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig at
an offshore well owned by BP Plc in the Gulf of Mexico
also weighs on the minds of oil and gas producers, according to
the BDO survey.
Nineteen percent of the companies sited the ramifications
from the Deepwater Horizon spill as a risk, up from 16 percent a
year ago.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)