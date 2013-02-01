WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a resignation letter on Friday that he intends to remain in his post past the end of February to help the department find a successor.

"In the short term, I plan to stay on as Secretary past the ARPA-E Summit at the end of February," he said in the letter referring to an annual the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy conference that ends on Feb. 27. "I may stay beyond that time so that I can leave the department in the hands of the new Secretary," he added in the letter sent to colleagues.

A senior administration source said earlier that Chu would step down as expected as President Barack Obama revamps his energy and environment team.

