WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
voted to work on a compromise with the House of Representatives
on what could become the broad energy legislation passed by
Congress in nearly a decade.
The Senate voted 84 to 3 to go to formal conference with the
House on legislation to take modest steps on modernizing the
power grid, speeding the permitting of exports of liquefied
natural gas, and increasing research and funding for energy
efficiency and batteries.
Congress is slated to begin summer recess on Friday and the
conference is expected to work on the compromise energy
legislation after returning in September.
Senators who will work with House lawmakers on a deal in
conference include Democratic presidential candidate Senator
Bernie Sanders and Senator John Cornyn, the second-ranking
Republican in the chamber.
The Senate energy bill passed in April, while the House
energy bill passed last year.
Lawmakers in the House have removed items such as limits on
energy efficiency that the White House has said Obama would
veto.
Among items to be worked out between the two chambers will
be the speed of LNG export permitting process. The Senate
version of the bill limits federal reviews to 45 days while the
House version limits them to 30 days.
"My objective here is to deliver a law," Senator Lisa
Murkowski, the chairman of the Senate energy committee, said
about the conference process, shortly before the measure passed.
Before becoming a law, an agreement worked out in conference
would have to be passed by both chambers and signed by Obama.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute praised the
step, saying the bill would boost U.S. energy infrastructure and
ensure "that American natural gas has a dominant place on the
world market."
Environmental group the League of Conservation Voters
welcomed progress on the debate on energy efficiency but warned
that some of the potential measures to be discussed in
conference "will not amount to the true overhaul our energy
sector needs."
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives debated a bill to
fund the Interior Department and Environmental Protection
Agency. The White House on Monday said Obama would veto that
measure if it passes because it "underfunds" key Department of
Interior programs and slashes the EPA's operating budget.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Sandra Maler)