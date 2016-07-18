(.)
By Mike Stone and Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, July 18 Acquisition-hungry energy
companies are back on the prowl.
Dealmakers have recovered from the shock of Britain's
"Brexit" vote last month to leave the European Union and have
resumed buying oil and gas fields in choice locations in Canada
and the United States, restocking their inventories on a bet
that a two-year slump in the price of oil has abated.
"Buyers are increasingly confident in a stable to slowly
increasing oil price - as are their funding sources, whether
private equity funds or public market investors," said Bobby
Tudor, chief executive of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, an oil
and gas investment bank.
Oil prices have held steady at or above $45 a barrel
for a majority of the last two months and touched a 2016 high
above $51, ahead of the British referendum.
Tudor said buyers were banking on it eventually settling at
around $60 a barrel, giving them confidence about buying
drilling acreage in some of the nation's shale heartlands.
U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc
last week said it would spend $560 million buying leases on
oil-rich land in the Southern Delaware Basin, within the Permian
Basin, the top U.S. oilfield, where initial production results
have been strong and costs are coming down.
A day later, U.S. energy company Laredo Petroleum Inc
said it would spend $125 million buying acreage in the
Midland Basin, also part of the Permian.
These deals mark a resumption in buying after Brexit caused
a temporary lull in acquisitions.
Before the British referendum on June 23, buyers and sellers
had grown comfortable with the idea that oil had rebounded from
12-year lows. That conviction helped to unclog the acquisition
pipeline after a long-dormant period in which deals were offered
but failed to materialize.
About $5.1 billion of U.S. and Canadian properties traded
hands in June, the largest dollar amount in more than a year
according to PLS Inc, global M&A database for such deals.
Acreage deals create confidence and open the door to
acquisitions of entire companies, so long as oil remains
relatively steady, according to nearly a dozen dealmakers
interviewed by Reuters.
More acreage deals are in the works, including ones that
involve large exploration and production (E&P) companies such as
Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Southwestern Energy Co
, according to people familiar with the matter.
Restructuring bankers and attorneys anticipate that
exploration and production companies that have emerged from
bankruptcy, like Magnum Hunter Resources, or are going through
the process, like Ultra Petroleum Corp, will be
merger and acquisition targets for other oil and gas companies
because they are financially healthy, having eliminated much of
their debt.
Magnum Hunter and Ultra Petroleum did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Publicly traded companies are warming up to deals now, a
change from when deals were mainly stagnant or acreage was sold
to private equity firms in small transactions. Traditional E&P
companies dominated acquisition activity in the second quarter,
representing 69 percent and 76 percent of total transactions and
deal value, respectively, Fitch Ratings said in a report on
Thursday.
PRICE AND PRIME LOCATIONS
The key dynamic that has developed and allowed buyers and
sellers to get back to cutting deals is price.
Greater stability around the price of oil has enabled both
sides to negotiate, where previously expectations of further
falls kept them apart.
Leading into the spate of deals in June was a nine-week
period of relatively low oil volatility, when prices rose about
20 percent and traded between about $40 and $50 a barrel.
Transactions in June occurred at prices about 10 percent
higher than the far forward crude price for three years out
, according to bankers. That implies that buyers and
sellers could agree upon a price of about $60 per barrel, the
bankers said.
That forward price has now returned to its pre-Brexit levels
of about $54 a barrel, enabling deals once again.
Another key ingredient for completed deals was their
location. Many of the sales occurred in areas with the highest
margins where pumping at about $50 per barrel is profitable.
The acreage most sought-after is in Texas' Permian Basin and
in Oklahoma's STACK area (Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian
and Kingfisher Counties), popular because of their
easy-to-extract rock formations and relatively low break-even
prices.
In June, Marathon Oil Corp said it would spend about
$888 million to acquire STACK acreage and Devon Energy Corp
said it would sell Texas acreage to Pioneer Natural
Resources and an undisclosed buyer for $858
million.
HOPING FOR HIGHER OIL PRICES
While there could be hurdles such as resurgent output and
deceleration in demand growth over the next few months, many
producers are more bullish on the prices of oil long-term.
"Investors have become overly bearish on oil as concerns
over rising U.S. rig activity and high fuel inventories raised
doubts about the rebalancing of the market. We think those
concerns are unwarranted," ANZ said in a note.
"We think any further decline in prices will accelerate the
supply closures again and set the stage for an even stronger
price recovery in 2017."
On Friday, U.S. oil prices ended the week 1 percent higher.
Acreage inventory is being offered for sale, including
180,000 acres of West Virginia holdings currently belonging to
Southwestern Energy Co, people familiar with the deal
said. Southwestern declined to comment.
Anadarko is marketing 86,000 net acres in East Texas, one
person familiar with the deal said, adding that the deal could
fetch as much as $1 billion. A spokesman for Anadarko declined
to comment.
